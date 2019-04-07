Services
Cremation Options, Inc.
233 S. Peters Road
Knoxville, TN 37923
865-693-2273
Resources
More Obituaries for Sandra Berry
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Sandra Faye Berry

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Sandra Faye Berry Obituary
Sandra Faye Berry

Knoxville, TN

Sandra Faye Berry, age 75, of Knoxville, Tennessee, passed away Friday, March 29, 2019. She was born on February 3, 1944 in Powell Station, Tennessee, the daughter of Ruth and Sanford Phillips of Knoxville whom preceded her in death.

Sandra attended Alcoa High School and retired from the University of Tennessee after 48 years of service. In recent years, she was a regular volunteer for Habitat for Humanity.

Sandra was known to friends and family for her warmth, easy laugh, sense of humor and deep concern for others. All who knew her remarked on the impact she had on their lives. Her family and friends were her greatest joy.

She is survived by her daughter and son-in-law, Michele and Charlie Lewis, and grandchildren, Hailey and Sutton Lewis, all of Knoxville, as well as her brother and sister-in-law Don and Jan Phillips of Yorktown, VA. Sandra is preceded in death by her brother, William Murphy Phillips of Chattanooga and sister, Betty Ruth Fletcher of Knoxville. She is also survived by dearly loved nieces and nephews and long-time family friend Lisa Mikels-Skiles.

Family and friends are invited to a celebration of life on Saturday, April 13, 2019, from 2:00pm to 5:00pm at Rothschild's, 8807 Kingston Pike, Knoxville, Tennessee. Arrangements by Cremation Options, Inc. (865)6WE-CARE (693-2273) www.cremationoptionsinc.com.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on Apr. 7, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now