Sandra Faye Berry
Knoxville, TN
Sandra Faye Berry, age 75, of Knoxville, Tennessee, passed away Friday, March 29, 2019. She was born on February 3, 1944 in Powell Station, Tennessee, the daughter of Ruth and Sanford Phillips of Knoxville whom preceded her in death.
Sandra attended Alcoa High School and retired from the University of Tennessee after 48 years of service. In recent years, she was a regular volunteer for Habitat for Humanity.
Sandra was known to friends and family for her warmth, easy laugh, sense of humor and deep concern for others. All who knew her remarked on the impact she had on their lives. Her family and friends were her greatest joy.
She is survived by her daughter and son-in-law, Michele and Charlie Lewis, and grandchildren, Hailey and Sutton Lewis, all of Knoxville, as well as her brother and sister-in-law Don and Jan Phillips of Yorktown, VA. Sandra is preceded in death by her brother, William Murphy Phillips of Chattanooga and sister, Betty Ruth Fletcher of Knoxville. She is also survived by dearly loved nieces and nephews and long-time family friend Lisa Mikels-Skiles.
Family and friends are invited to a celebration of life on Saturday, April 13, 2019, from 2:00pm to 5:00pm at Rothschild's, 8807 Kingston Pike, Knoxville, Tennessee. Arrangements by Cremation Options, Inc. (865)6WE-CARE (693-2273) www.cremationoptionsinc.com.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on Apr. 7, 2019