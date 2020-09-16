1/1
Sandra Faye Campbell
1951 - 2020
Sandra Faye Campbell

Knoxville - Sandra Faye Wells Campbell, Sept. 13, 1951 - Sept. 14, 2020.

Sandra Campbell, age 69, went straight into the arms of Jesus on Sept 14, 2020. Sandra was born on Sept 13, 1951 in Knoxville Tennessee. She was preceded in death by infant son, Chad; Father, Cletis Jennings Wells; Mother, Mozelle Carrie Wells; & Brother, Larry Gerald Wells; Father -in-law & Mother-in-law, Gerald & Sue Campbell.

Sandra is survived by her loving husband of 49 years, Jerry Campbell, and beloved son, Kevin Campbell (Sarah). She also is survived by her two wonderful granddaughters, Kate Hope and Noelle Claire that she loved so very much. These two precious children were the light of her life.

Other family members that will miss Sandra terribly are sister, Joyce Joseph (Tony); sister-in-law, Angie Wells (Larry); brothers & sisters-in-law; Mike Campbell(Joanne); Chris Campbell; Bryan Campbell; Pam Watson(Dan); & Denean Sharp(Cordell). Sandra also had many nieces and nephews & grand-nieces & nephews that she had a special bond with. Two very special friends, Lisa and Gail Davis and many friends at her church.

Sandra was a member of Mount Olive Baptist Church for 33 years. She served the Lord there in children's church, VBS, working with the youth & mission trips for many years. She also worked with the children of Montgomery Village; teaching Shining Stars Sunday School and serving with the Clown ministry. Sandra will always be remembered for her love for children and reaching children for Christ. This was her joy. Serving Jesus and pouring her life and love into each and everyone she met.

We love and miss you Sandra. We know you are with Jesus and are more alive now than you have ever been before.

The family will receive friends on Friday, Sept. 18 from 5pm-7pm at Mount Olive Baptist Church with service to follow.

Graveside service on Saturday, Sept. 19 at 11 AM at Berry Highland South Cemetery 9010 E. Simpson Road, Knoxville, Tennessee. Arrangements by Berry Funeral Home, 3704 Chapman Highway, Knoxville, TN 37920




Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Sep. 16 to Sep. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
18
Visitation
05:00 - 07:00 PM
Berry Funeral Home
SEP
18
Service
07:00 PM
Mount Olive Baptist Church
SEP
19
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Berry Highland South Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Berry Funeral Home
3704 Chapman Highway
Knoxville, TN 37920
8655776666
