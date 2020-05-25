Services
Unity Mortuary
1425 McCalla Avenue
Knoxville, TN 37915
(865) 637-8811
Knoxville - Sandra Carolyn Hall passed away on May 19, 2020 at home. She was born to her parents Ray and Mary Watson in Belleville, Michigan on July 17, 1962. The family relocated to Knoxville with Sandra at an early age. She loved her family and never met a stranger. She was preceded in death by parents; stepmother, Barbara Watson. Left to cherish her memory are; devoted son, Adam Sandoz; daughter, Rachel Hall; brothers, Kenneth Koster, George Koster both of Michigan, Raymond Watson of Knoxville, TN; stepbrother, Larry Thrasher of Georgia; sister, Karen (John) VanVlerah of Michigan; aunts, Ann Hassler and Martha Vulgris both of Pittsburgh, PA . Open visitation on Wednesday, May 27, 2020 from 9:00 AM until 12:00 noon with a private service to follow at 12:00 noon in the William V. Powell, Jr. Memorial Chapel of Unity Mortuary with the Reverend Marty Koontz officiating. We will remain in compliance with the Governor's Executive Order (COVID-19). Arrangements by UNITY MORTUARY.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from May 25 to May 27, 2020
Share memories or express condolences below.
