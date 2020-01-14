Services
Service
Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2020
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Funeral service
Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2020
7:00 PM
Graveside service
Thursday, Jan. 16, 2020
11:00 AM
Berry Highland West Cemetery
Lenoir City - Sandra Eileen Harrison, age 72, passed away Saturday, January 11, 2020. Born March 13, 1947, she graduated Powell High School in 1965 and married her high school sweetheart, Jimmy Harrison. Sandra was a longtime member of Ridgeview Baptist Church. She enjoyed life to its fullest always having a smile. She loved the beach, going to the lake, or even staying home loving on her dogs and caring for her plants. She was a lifelong hard worker at everything she did. Whether it was her job, being a great wife, mother, daughter, and friend. Left to cherish her memory, her husband, James (Jimmy) Harrison of 54 years and 73 days; sons, Scott (wife) Marcie Harrison and Andy (wife) Anneliese Harrison; her dad and mother, Cecil and Jeanette Irwin; granddaughter, Ashton (husband) Josh Strange, grandson, Dalton and great grandson, Bishop to be born June 2020. Thanks to the doctors and staff of the 4th floor at Parkwest Hospital that tried to help and comfort us. Services for Sandra will be at Berry Highland West, 9913 Sherrill Blvd, Knoxville, TN on Wednesday, January 15, 2020 from 5pm - 7pm with funeral service immediately following at 7pm with Pastor Zach McGill of Ridgeview Baptist Church officiating. Sandra's graveside service and interment will be Thursday, January 16, 2020 at 11am at Berry Highland West Cemetery. In lieu of flowers please make a donation to the church of choice in Sandra's honor. Online condolences may be left at www.BerryHighlandWest.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Jan. 14 to Jan. 15, 2020
