Sandra Henderson Jenkins
Lenoir City, TN
Sandra Henderson Jenkins age 72 of Lenoir City passed away Saturday, February 16, 2019, at Parkwest Medical Center. Sandra was a loving and devoted wife, mother and grandmother. She had accepted Jesus Christ as her Lord and Savior and was of the Baptist faith. She was a retired probation officer and loved to shop.
Sandra was preceded in death by her husband of 15 years, Ross Henderson and husband of 26 years, Everette Jenkins, Jr.; parents, Joe and Jessie Hill Littleton; brothers, Bill and Ted Littleton .
She is survived by her children: Mark Monger, Lisa Mainor and husband, Tommy, Andrea Latham and fiance, Jonathan Brogdon, Jason Henderson and wife, Alicia; grandchildren: Blake Mainor, Bryson Mainor, Tiffany Monger, Brent Mainor, Hunter Monger, Brendan Henderson, Houston Monger, David Latham, Chance Brogdon, Chloe Brogdon, and Kaylee Mainor; great-grandchildren: Madison, Brantley, Madelynn, McKinley, and Jaxon; sister, Ann Knox along with several nieces and nephews. A joint memorial service for Sandra and Junior will be held on Saturday, February 23rd at Click Funeral Home in Lenoir City. The visitation will be from 5-7 p.m. with a service at 7 p.m.
Click Funeral Home, 109 Walnut Street, Lenoir City is in charge of arrangements. clickfuneralhome.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on Feb. 19, 2019