Services
Click Funeral Home
109 Walnut St
Lenoir City, TN 37771
(865) 986-8013
Visitation
Saturday, Feb. 23, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Click Funeral Home
109 Walnut St
Lenoir City, TN 37771
View Map
Service
Saturday, Feb. 23, 2019
7:00 PM
Click Funeral Home
109 Walnut St
Lenoir City, TN 37771
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Sandra Jenkins
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Sandra Henderson Jenkins

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Sandra Henderson Jenkins Obituary
Sandra Henderson Jenkins

Lenoir City, TN

Sandra Henderson Jenkins age 72 of Lenoir City passed away Saturday, February 16, 2019, at Parkwest Medical Center. Sandra was a loving and devoted wife, mother and grandmother. She had accepted Jesus Christ as her Lord and Savior and was of the Baptist faith. She was a retired probation officer and loved to shop.

Sandra was preceded in death by her husband of 15 years, Ross Henderson and husband of 26 years, Everette Jenkins, Jr.; parents, Joe and Jessie Hill Littleton; brothers, Bill and Ted Littleton .

She is survived by her children: Mark Monger, Lisa Mainor and husband, Tommy, Andrea Latham and fiance, Jonathan Brogdon, Jason Henderson and wife, Alicia; grandchildren: Blake Mainor, Bryson Mainor, Tiffany Monger, Brent Mainor, Hunter Monger, Brendan Henderson, Houston Monger, David Latham, Chance Brogdon, Chloe Brogdon, and Kaylee Mainor; great-grandchildren: Madison, Brantley, Madelynn, McKinley, and Jaxon; sister, Ann Knox along with several nieces and nephews. A joint memorial service for Sandra and Junior will be held on Saturday, February 23rd at Click Funeral Home in Lenoir City. The visitation will be from 5-7 p.m. with a service at 7 p.m.

Click Funeral Home, 109 Walnut Street, Lenoir City is in charge of arrangements. clickfuneralhome.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on Feb. 19, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.