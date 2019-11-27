Services
Berry Highland South
9010 SIMPSON RD
Knoxville, TN 37920
(865) 573-7300
Resources
Sandra Joan Tipton

Sandra Joan Tipton Obituary
Sandra Joan Tipton

Knoxville - Sandra Joan Tipton, Age 61 of Knoxville TN, Passed away at Fort Sanders Regional Medical Center in Knoxville TN on November 25, 2019.

Sandra was of the Baptist Faith and was a proud homemaker for her entire life.

Sandra was preceded in death by her mother and father Bonnie Shults and Howard Smith, and her daughter; Susan Kirby.

She leaves behind to cherish her memories her son; Travis (Jamie)Roberts, daughters; Margo(Josh)Tipton, Tiffany Tipton, Brother; Jeff (Gail)Smith and sister; Vickie Lethco, nine grandchildren, three great-grandchildren and many cousins and friends.

Sandra's Family will receive friends at Berry Highland South Funeral Home, 9010 E. Simpson Rd., Knoxville, TN 37920, on Monday December 2, 2019 from 11:00am to 12:45pm with a graveside service to follow at Berry Highland South Cemetery.



Berry Highland South Funeral Home

9010 E. Simpson Rd., Knoxville, TN 37920

(865)573-7300
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Nov. 27 to Dec. 1, 2019
