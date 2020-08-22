1/1
Sandra Joyce Black
Knoxville - Sandra Joyce (Lackey) Black of Knoxville, age 74, went to be the with the Lord on Thursday August 20, 2020. She was a woman of faith and loved her family dearly. She was preceded in death by parents Ernest and Louise Lackey, husband Clarence Black, and brother Ronnie Lackey. She is survived by siblings John Lackey (Kelley), Connie Etters (Mark), and Sherry Lackey. Children Bobby Walden (Kaye), Beverly Curtis (Gordon), Stephen Walden (Teresa). Step children Clarence Black, Dena Hannah, and Michelle Collins-Hill. Grandchildren Eric Walden (Heather), Derek Walden (Kristi), Nathan Curtis (Jessica), Joshua Curtis, Sylvia Musser (Erik). Great grandchildren Hayden, Norah, Marleigh, and Stella. Family will receive friends at Mynatts Funeral Home in Fountain City on Monday August 24, 2020 from 5-7p.m. with service to follow. Graveside service will be on Tuesday August 25, 2020 at 11a.m. at Greenwood Cemetery on Tazewell Pike.






Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Aug. 22 to Aug. 23, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Mynatt Funeral Home Inc Fountain City Chapel
2829 Rennoc Rd
Knoxville, TN 37918
(865) 688-2331
