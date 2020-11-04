Sandra K. McKissick
Sandra K. McKissick, age 76, passed away November 1, 2020 at UT Medical Center.
Preceded in death by husband, Norman McKissick; sons, Ralph M. Robinson, and Jacques Robinson; parents, Arthur, and Katherine Revels; two brothers, Arthur Revels, Jr., and Charles Revels.
Survived by son, Gerald Revels; daughter, Sherri (Douglas) Crosby; stepson, Steve McKissick; 7 grandchildren; 9 great grandchildren; 1 great great grandchild; sisters, Cynthia Revels and Shirley Manning; brothers, Ronnie (Almarie) Revels and Terrell Revels; a host of nieces, nephews and other family members to include Robin Deburns.
Friday, November 6, 2020, a public walkthrough from 9:00 a.m. to 10:00 a.m. at Greater Warner Tabernacle A.M.E. Church, 3800 Martin Luther King, Jr. Avenue, Knoxville, TN. Social distancing and face coverings are required. Graveside service will follow at Sherwood Memorial Gardens, Alcoa, TN, with Pastor Daryl Arnold as the eulogist. A white dove release will conclude the service. Flowers may be delivered to the church the morning of the public walkthrough. During this time, we will remain in compliance with the Governor's Executive Order #17 (COVID-19). Professional arrangements entrusted to Patton Funeral Home, Brian L. Buckmon, LFD 1-800-824-8283 or www.pattonfuneralhome1962.com
