1/1
Sandra K. McKissick
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Sandra's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Sandra K. McKissick

Sandra K. McKissick, age 76, passed away November 1, 2020 at UT Medical Center.

Preceded in death by husband, Norman McKissick; sons, Ralph M. Robinson, and Jacques Robinson; parents, Arthur, and Katherine Revels; two brothers, Arthur Revels, Jr., and Charles Revels.

Survived by son, Gerald Revels; daughter, Sherri (Douglas) Crosby; stepson, Steve McKissick; 7 grandchildren; 9 great grandchildren; 1 great great grandchild; sisters, Cynthia Revels and Shirley Manning; brothers, Ronnie (Almarie) Revels and Terrell Revels; a host of nieces, nephews and other family members to include Robin Deburns.

Friday, November 6, 2020, a public walkthrough from 9:00 a.m. to 10:00 a.m. at Greater Warner Tabernacle A.M.E. Church, 3800 Martin Luther King, Jr. Avenue, Knoxville, TN. Social distancing and face coverings are required. Graveside service will follow at Sherwood Memorial Gardens, Alcoa, TN, with Pastor Daryl Arnold as the eulogist. A white dove release will conclude the service. Flowers may be delivered to the church the morning of the public walkthrough. During this time, we will remain in compliance with the Governor's Executive Order #17 (COVID-19). Professional arrangements entrusted to Patton Funeral Home, Brian L. Buckmon, LFD 1-800-824-8283 or www.pattonfuneralhome1962.com.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Nov. 4 to Nov. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Patton Funeral Home
265 Fair St. SE
Cleveland, TN 37311
(423) 472-4430
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Patton Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved