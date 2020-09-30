Sandra Kay Gonzalez (Hall)
Knoxville - Sandra Kay Gonzalez (Hall), age 66, of Knoxville, TN passed away peacefully on Tuesday, September 29, 2020 after a short battle with pancreatic cancer. Sandra was of the Christian faith. She was born in Knoxville, TN. She enjoyed playing the slots at Harrah's Casino. An avid bowler and loved to try her luck playing the lotto and ball boards. She will be missed by her husband, Gonzalo (Gonzo) Gonzalez, daughters, grandchildren, brothers, sisters, nieces, nephews and many friends. Services will be private. Online condolences may be extended at www.rosemortuary.com
