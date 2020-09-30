1/1
Sandra Kay (Hall) Gonzalez
Sandra Kay Gonzalez (Hall)

Knoxville - Sandra Kay Gonzalez (Hall), age 66, of Knoxville, TN passed away peacefully on Tuesday, September 29, 2020 after a short battle with pancreatic cancer. Sandra was of the Christian faith. She was born in Knoxville, TN. She enjoyed playing the slots at Harrah's Casino. An avid bowler and loved to try her luck playing the lotto and ball boards. She will be missed by her husband, Gonzalo (Gonzo) Gonzalez, daughters, grandchildren, brothers, sisters, nieces, nephews and many friends. Services will be private. Online condolences may be extended at www.rosemortuary.com.






Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Sep. 30 to Oct. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Rose Mortuary Broadway Chapel
1421 N. Broadway
Knoxville, TN 37917
(865) 523-2121
