|
|
Sandra Kay Oakes Mitchell
Knoxville, TN
Sandra Kay Oakes Mitchell went on to heaven's gardens on April 25, 2019 after a long battle with cancer.
She is preceded in death by her father, William Boyd Oakes and mother, Ethelene Avo Vaughn.
Sandra is survived by her husband of 37 years Randall "Randy" Mitchell and her son, Eric Mitchell. Also left to mourn are sisters, Brenda Pinner and her husband Ronald "Butch", Joan Palmer and her husband Mack, Reba Pelfrey and her husband Spencer, "Earleene" Creshia Tallent and her husband Charlie; brother, Tim Oakes and his wife Beverly; nieces, Kim, Jessie, Cassie, Sara, April, Rebecca and Emily; nephews, Jason and Brandon.
Born in Crossville and raised on a farm, Sandy was a Salutatorian of Cumberland County High School in 1972. She enjoyed growing flowers and vegetables. As a longtime
member of Christ United Methodist Church she established God's Acre, where members' fresh produce is shared and
donations go to UMCOR. She worked for several years at Levi Strauss and later for Knox County Schools and finally for Hallmark Cards.
Many thanks to the doctors and staff at Thompson Cancer Survival Center, to the staff at Caris Hospice and the many loved brothers and sisters at Christ United Methodist Church.
The family will receive friends on Saturday, May 4th from
2:00-4:00pm at Christ United Methodist Church with a
celebration of life starting at 4:00pm with Rev. Don Ferguson and Rev. Megan Boatwright. In lieu of flowers the family asks for donations be made to the United Methodist Committee on Relief (UMCOR). Online condolences may be expressed at www.mynattfh.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from May 2 to May 3, 2019