Services
Mynatt Funeral Home Inc Halls Chapel
4131 E Emory Rd
Knoxville, TN 37938
(865) 922-9195
Visitation
Saturday, May 4, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Christ United Methodist Church
Celebration of Life
Saturday, May 4, 2019
4:00 PM
Christ United Methodist Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Sandra Mitchell
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Sandra Kay Oakes Mitchell

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Sandra Kay Oakes Mitchell

Knoxville, TN

Sandra Kay Oakes Mitchell went on to heaven's gardens on April 25, 2019 after a long battle with cancer.

She is preceded in death by her father, William Boyd Oakes and mother, Ethelene Avo Vaughn.

Sandra is survived by her husband of 37 years Randall "Randy" Mitchell and her son, Eric Mitchell. Also left to mourn are sisters, Brenda Pinner and her husband Ronald "Butch", Joan Palmer and her husband Mack, Reba Pelfrey and her husband Spencer, "Earleene" Creshia Tallent and her husband Charlie; brother, Tim Oakes and his wife Beverly; nieces, Kim, Jessie, Cassie, Sara, April, Rebecca and Emily; nephews, Jason and Brandon.

Born in Crossville and raised on a farm, Sandy was a Salutatorian of Cumberland County High School in 1972. She enjoyed growing flowers and vegetables. As a longtime

member of Christ United Methodist Church she established God's Acre, where members' fresh produce is shared and

donations go to UMCOR. She worked for several years at Levi Strauss and later for Knox County Schools and finally for Hallmark Cards.

Many thanks to the doctors and staff at Thompson Cancer Survival Center, to the staff at Caris Hospice and the many loved brothers and sisters at Christ United Methodist Church.

The family will receive friends on Saturday, May 4th from

2:00-4:00pm at Christ United Methodist Church with a

celebration of life starting at 4:00pm with Rev. Don Ferguson and Rev. Megan Boatwright. In lieu of flowers the family asks for donations be made to the United Methodist Committee on Relief (UMCOR). Online condolences may be expressed at www.mynattfh.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from May 2 to May 3, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now