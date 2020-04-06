|
|
Sandra Kay Puffenbarger
Knoxville - Sandra Kay Puffenbarger, age 73 of Knoxville, Tennessee, crossed over into eternity to receive her heavenly reward on Friday, April 3, 2020. Sandra was a life-long Member of West Side Baptist Church of Knoxville. Sandra retired from Tennessee Farm Bureau after over 20 years of service. She had a love of butterflies, camping, plants and flowers, the outdoors, her dogs and cats, and spending time with her grandchildren.
Sandra had waiting for her at the gates of Eternity, her loving husband of 50 years, Jerry Puffenbarger; parents Jess Humphries and Viola Wise, Brothers, Earl and Paul Humphries.
She leaves behind to carry on her loving memories, loving son Ben Puffenbarger, daughters Angie Puffenbarger and Terri Few; sister, Ruby Lay, Wanda Goff, Kathy Kirkland; brother, Allan Humphries; Grandchildren, Abby and Samantha Puffenbarger; Several nieces and nephews, cousins and friends.
Due to the state health mandates, the family has chosen to have a call at convenience if you would like to pay respects to Sandra on Wednesday April 8, 2020 from 9:00am - 12:00pm with a private funeral service at 12:00pm which will be live streamed on the Berry highland South Facebook page, followed by a 1:00pm private graveside service.
Condolences can be made to the family at berryhighlandsouth.com or call the funeral home at 865-573-7300 to request us to sign the guest book on your behalf.
Berry Highland South Funeral Home
901 E. Simpson Rd, Knoxville, TN 37920
865-577-7300
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Apr. 6 to Apr. 8, 2020