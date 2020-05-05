Services
Berry Lynnhurst Funeral Home | Lynnhurst Cemetery
2300 West Adair Drive
Knoxville, TN 37918
(865) 689-8888
Visitation
Thursday, May 7, 2020
11:00 AM - 12:30 PM
Graveside service
Thursday, May 7, 2020
1:00 PM
Lynnhurst Cemetery
Sandra Kay Sowers

Sandra Kay Sowers

Knoxville - Sowers, Sandra Kay 72 of Knoxville, TN went to her Heavenly Home Monday, May 4, 2020. She was a longtime member of Washington Avenue Baptist Church where she played piano for many years. Sandra worked hard all her life and loved the simple things like fishing and spending time with her family. She was preceded in death by parents, William and Audrey Buchanan; sister, Brenda Wallace. Sandra is survived by her loving husband of 54 years, Frank Sowers; children, Shelly Gann, Joel (Lori) Sowers, Mandy (Shane) Sandberg; grandchildren, Beth Cooper, Lillian and Audrey Sowers; great grandchildren, Isabella and Jayden Cooper. Family will receive friends Thursday, May 7th from 11:00am-12:30pm at Berry Lynnhurst Funeral Home with a graveside service to follow at 1:00pm at Lynnhurst Cemetery.

Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from May 5 to May 6, 2020
- ADVERTISEMENT -