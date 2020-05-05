|
Sandra Kay Sowers
Knoxville - Sowers, Sandra Kay 72 of Knoxville, TN went to her Heavenly Home Monday, May 4, 2020. She was a longtime member of Washington Avenue Baptist Church where she played piano for many years. Sandra worked hard all her life and loved the simple things like fishing and spending time with her family. She was preceded in death by parents, William and Audrey Buchanan; sister, Brenda Wallace. Sandra is survived by her loving husband of 54 years, Frank Sowers; children, Shelly Gann, Joel (Lori) Sowers, Mandy (Shane) Sandberg; grandchildren, Beth Cooper, Lillian and Audrey Sowers; great grandchildren, Isabella and Jayden Cooper. Family will receive friends Thursday, May 7th from 11:00am-12:30pm at Berry Lynnhurst Funeral Home with a graveside service to follow at 1:00pm at Lynnhurst Cemetery.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from May 5 to May 6, 2020