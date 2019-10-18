Services
Click Funeral Home
109 Walnut St
Lenoir City, TN 37771
(865) 986-8013
Visitation
Sunday, Oct. 20, 2019
2:00 PM - 3:30 PM
Sixth Avenue Church of God
Lenoir City, TN
View Map
Funeral service
Sunday, Oct. 20, 2019
3:30 PM
Sixth Avenue Church of God
Lenoir City, TN
View Map
Sandra Kay Taylor Moser

Sandra Kay Taylor Moser Obituary
Sandra Kay Taylor Moser

Lenoir City - Sandra Kay Taylor Moser age 71 of Lenoir City passed away Friday, October 18, 2019. She was a member of Sixth Avenue Church of God. Sandra was retired from Harris, Horton and Mabry Dentist Office. She loved her family and cherished being a grandmother.

Preceded in death by her husband of 49 years, Tommy Moser; parents, Earl and Kathleen Taylor and brother, Hobert Taylor. Survived by her son, Christopher Moser; grandchildren, Cole, Dylan and Caylie Adams, and Landon Moser; sister, Linda Harrell and husband, Tommy; special niece, Danita along with numerous nieces and nephews and God daughter, Carolee Adams.

The family will receive friends from 2 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. on Sunday, October 20th at Sixth Avenue Church of God in Lenoir City. Funeral services will follow at 3:30 p.m. with Dr. Ernie Varner and Pastor Mike Waters officiating. Burial will follow in the Loudon Co. Memorial Gardens. Click Funeral Home, 109 Walnut Street, Lenoir City is in charge of arrangements. www.clickfuneralhome.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Oct. 18 to Oct. 19, 2019
