Sandra Kaye McCarter
Knoxville, TN
Sandra Kaye McCarter, age 65 of Knoxville, passed away Wednesday February 27, 2019. A lover of nature, the mountains and above all, her family. She was preceded in death by her parents, L.C. and Reva Ashe. Sandra is survived by her daughter, Tina Marie Davis; grandson, Colton Carnley; siblings, Larry Ashe and wife Pamela, Debbie Meredith and husband Dale, Pam Anderson and husband Cecil, Linda Anderson, Shirley Fritts, Amy Hampton; several nieces and nephews. The family will receive friends from 5-7 PM Tuesday in the East Chapel of Atchley Funeral Home with funeral service to follow at 7PM with Rev. Eddie Myers
officiating. A procession will leave Atchley Funeral Home at 9:30 AM on Wednesday for interment at Gists Creek Cemetery. Online condolences may be made to www.atchleyfuneralhome.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on Mar. 5, 2019