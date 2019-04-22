|
Sandra Koprowski Nelson
Knoxville, TN
Sandra Koprowski Nelson, 64, of Knoxville, TN., passed away Friday, April 12, 2019, at West Hills Health and Rehab. Ms. Nelson was born on July 19, 1954, to Theodore and Josephine Koprowski. She is preceded in death by her parents. Ms. Nelson enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren,
furniture redesign, gardening, shopping, and crafting, and she loved dogs. She worked in CAD Design and Drafting at Y-12.
Sandra is survived by her daughter Ashley (Jerry) Merritt, grandchildren Trent and Lila Merritt, Jerry's parents Mike and Geri Merritt, close friends Patti Riggs, Nancy Ford, Ginger Hall, and Dot Cummings, and many other friends.
A Celebration of Life visitation will be held on Wednesday April 24, 2019, at Woodhaven Funeral Home from 5:00PM until 7:00PM.
In lieu of flowers, please donate to Young Williams Animal Center in Sandra's name.
To share your thoughts and condolences please go to www.woodhavenfh.com.
Woodhaven Funeral Home & Memorial Gardens are honored to serve the Nelson Family.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on Apr. 22, 2019