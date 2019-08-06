|
Sandra Lee
Knoxville - On September 25, 1951 a bright light with a small stature was born and that light was taken into eternity on August 3, 2019 at 10:35 pm. Sandra "Sandy" Kay Calloway Lee was swept into the arms of Jesus, her Lord and Savior awaiting her arrival to welcome her home to Heaven and her husband of 50 years, Lloyd Russell Lee Senior; her earthly father Alonzo Calloway; earthly mother Wilma Deeringer Baker; her brother Freddie Lee Calloway; and a niece. Sandy's life was filled with love and laughter, not an easy one, being the wife of an over the road "trucker." She dedicated her days to the business of her 3 sons, Rusty, Jimmy and Billy. Sandy was a strong, loving woman, whom welcomed challenges with forgiveness, grace and compassion; so, when Sandy was given the opportunity to raise her 2 grandsons Jessie and Frank; Sandy took this as a blessing. Left here on Earth to celebrate Sandy's memory are her 3 sons Lloyd Russell "Rusty" Lee Jr. and Melinda, James "Jimmy" Earl Lee and wife April, and William "Billy" Andrew Lee and Becky. Sandy's true loves, her grandchildren: Lori, Russell, Bradley, Julie, Jessie, Frank, Little Jimmy, Mackenzie and Bradley Marlow. Her sisters Margret Halland, Melinda Quigley husband Redding; sister in law Judy Calloway; and brother Lonnie Ray Calloway. As well as 14 nieces, 2 nephews, and an abundance of friends. Family and friends will meet at Mount Olive Cemetery at 1:45 pm for a 2:00 pm graveside service on Wednesday, August 7, 2019. Online condolences may be left at www.mynattfh.com.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Aug. 6 to Aug. 7, 2019