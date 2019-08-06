Services
Mynatt Funeral Home Inc Fountain City Chapel
2829 Rennoc Rd
Knoxville, TN 37918
(865) 688-2331
Graveside service
Wednesday, Aug. 7, 2019
2:00 PM
Mount Olive Cemetery - meet at 1:45 pm
Resources
More Obituaries for Sandra Lee
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Sandra Lee


1951 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Sandra Lee Obituary
Sandra Lee

Knoxville - On September 25, 1951 a bright light with a small stature was born and that light was taken into eternity on August 3, 2019 at 10:35 pm. Sandra "Sandy" Kay Calloway Lee was swept into the arms of Jesus, her Lord and Savior awaiting her arrival to welcome her home to Heaven and her husband of 50 years, Lloyd Russell Lee Senior; her earthly father Alonzo Calloway; earthly mother Wilma Deeringer Baker; her brother Freddie Lee Calloway; and a niece. Sandy's life was filled with love and laughter, not an easy one, being the wife of an over the road "trucker." She dedicated her days to the business of her 3 sons, Rusty, Jimmy and Billy. Sandy was a strong, loving woman, whom welcomed challenges with forgiveness, grace and compassion; so, when Sandy was given the opportunity to raise her 2 grandsons Jessie and Frank; Sandy took this as a blessing. Left here on Earth to celebrate Sandy's memory are her 3 sons Lloyd Russell "Rusty" Lee Jr. and Melinda, James "Jimmy" Earl Lee and wife April, and William "Billy" Andrew Lee and Becky. Sandy's true loves, her grandchildren: Lori, Russell, Bradley, Julie, Jessie, Frank, Little Jimmy, Mackenzie and Bradley Marlow. Her sisters Margret Halland, Melinda Quigley husband Redding; sister in law Judy Calloway; and brother Lonnie Ray Calloway. As well as 14 nieces, 2 nephews, and an abundance of friends. Family and friends will meet at Mount Olive Cemetery at 1:45 pm for a 2:00 pm graveside service on Wednesday, August 7, 2019. Online condolences may be left at www.mynattfh.com.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Aug. 6 to Aug. 7, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Sandra's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now