Sandra Louise Smith Underwood
Knoxville - Sandra Louise Smith Underwood, 82, of Knoxville, passed away peacefully Sunday, December 15, 2019 at Maple Court Senior Living. She was born on October 20, 1937 in Ames Iowa, the first child of Walter P. and Louise C. Smith, who predeceased her.
Left to miss and remember their beloved Mom and Gran are her children, Cathy (Nancy), and David (Lisa), her grandchildren, Marshall, Sam and Wendy Underwood, her brother Steven Smith of Williamsburg, Virginia and her sister Marilyn(John) Neilans of Tellico Village, Tennessee, and all her nieces and nephews in Tennessee, South Carolina, Florida and Japan.
The family will receive friends on Tuesday, December 17, 2019 from 6-8 PM in the parlors of Mynatt Funeral Home, Fountain City. A Graveside service will be held on Wednesday, December 18, 2019 at 2:00 PM in Norris Memorial Gardens.
Mynatt Funeral Home, 2829 Rennoc Road, Fountain City, mynattfh.com is handling all arrangements, including a guest log in and Sandy's story. In lieu of flowers, the family would appreciate donations to SecondHarvestETN.org, where she volunteered for years.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Dec. 16 to Dec. 17, 2019