Sandra Marie (Stanton) Fox



Anderson - Sandra Marie (Stanton) Fox, 70 of Anderson, Indiana, went home to be with her Lord and Savior on Wednesday, July 1, 2020, at her home surrounded by her loving family after a hard battle with pancreatic cancer. Born December 17, 1949, she was the daughter of Bernard Stanton and Mary Jane (Dazell) Blitz. Sandra married Thomas Fox on June 26, 1973. She was a 1967 graduate of Bedford Senior High School in Temperance Michigan. She earned a Bachelor's Degree in elementary education from the University of Tennessee Knoxville, and a Masters Degree in Educational Technology from Johnson Bible College. She taught for many years at Christian Academy of Knoxville, and was an elementary school principal at Berean Christian School until retiring in 2016 and moving to Anderson Indiana. She enjoyed reading, Bible studies at church, and, most importantly, spending time with her beloved grandchildren. She was a member of Tabor Church in Muncie Indiana and formerly attended West Park Baptist Church, Knoxville Tennessee, and was a member of the Gideons International for 34 years. She was preceded in death by her father, mother, and two brothers (Thomas Stanton and Roger Stanton) and is survived by her husband of 47 years, Thomas (Tom) Fox; children Brian (Yelena) Stock of Phoenix, AZ; Bruce Stock of Knoxville Tennessee; Brad (Alicia) Fox of Anderson Indiana; 11 grandchildren (Nicole and Natalie Stock; Matt, Alex, Nick, Macy Stock; Tristan, Evelyn, Kambria, Nilsa, Leyton Fox), sisters Debra (Skip) Blitz, Marlene (Dennis) Brecht, Diane Stanton, Marie Moore, brothers Gary (Helen) Stanton, Mark (Julie) Stanton, many nieces, nephews, grand nieces and nephews. Visitation will be from 4 to 8 pm, Tuesday, July 7, 2020 and 9-10:30 Wednesday July 8, 2020, at the Michael W. Pawlak Funeral Home, 1640 Smith Rd. (at Jackman) Temperance, MI, where funeral services will be held at 10:30 am, Wednesday July 8, 2020. Interment will be at Knollcrest Cemetery, Arcadia OH, with a graveside at 1:30 pm July 8, 2020. Memorials may be made to Tabor Church, 10500 S CR 300 W, Muncie IN 47302, or Gideons International.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store