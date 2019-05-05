Services
Jarnigan & Son Mortuary
2823 Martin Luther King Jr Avenue
Knoxville, TN 37914
865-524-5575
Wednesday, May 8, 2019
5:30 PM - 6:30 PM
Mount Zion Baptist Church
Thursday, May 9, 2019
11:00 AM
Mount Olive Cemetery
Sandra Maritha Stokely McCray, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by family love, April 28, 2019.

Preceded in death by father, James Stokely; mother, Vida Stokely; stepmother, Rosalind Stokely; daughter, Carla Morris.

Faithful member of Mount Zion Baptist Church.

She was a dedicated worker at Wal-Mart for over 20 years.

Survived, husband, Frankie McCray; granddaughters, Tiara Stokely and Casandra Morris; great grandchildren, Sequayah Johnson, Trinity-Taylor Johnson, Alonzo James, and Jerome Johnson II.

She cherished moments with her daughter, grandchildren and great grandchildren, Sandra will be greatly missed and loved.

Family will receive friends, 5:30-6:30 p.m., Wednesday, May 8, 2019 at Mount Zion Baptist Church,

Interment, 11:00 a.m., Thursday, May 9, 2019 at Mount Olive Cemetery.

Arrangements by JARNIGAN & SON MORTUARY

www.jarnigansmortuary.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on May 5, 2019
