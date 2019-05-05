|
|
Sandra Maritha Stokley McCray
Knoxville, TN
Sandra Maritha Stokely McCray, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by family love, April 28, 2019.
Preceded in death by father, James Stokely; mother, Vida Stokely; stepmother, Rosalind Stokely; daughter, Carla Morris.
Faithful member of Mount Zion Baptist Church.
She was a dedicated worker at Wal-Mart for over 20 years.
Survived, husband, Frankie McCray; granddaughters, Tiara Stokely and Casandra Morris; great grandchildren, Sequayah Johnson, Trinity-Taylor Johnson, Alonzo James, and Jerome Johnson II.
She cherished moments with her daughter, grandchildren and great grandchildren, Sandra will be greatly missed and loved.
Family will receive friends, 5:30-6:30 p.m., Wednesday, May 8, 2019 at Mount Zion Baptist Church,
Interment, 11:00 a.m., Thursday, May 9, 2019 at Mount Olive Cemetery.
Arrangements by JARNIGAN & SON MORTUARY
www.jarnigansmortuary.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on May 5, 2019