Miller Funeral Home - Maryville
915 W. Broadway Ave.
Maryville, TN 37801
(865) 982-6041
More Obituaries for Sandra Stephens
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Sandra Stephens

Sandra Stephens Obituary
Sandra Stephens

Maryville - Sandy "Cindy" Stephens age 60, went to be with the Lord on Friday December 20, 2019. Sandy was a selfless wife, mother, sister, Nana, and friend who always put the needs of others before her own. She was preceded in death by her parents; Jay and Mary Arp; and grandson Christian James Gibson. She is survived by her husband; Ronnie Stephens, daughter and son-in-law; Felecia and Josh Millward, daughter and son-in-law Stephanie and Andy Cooper; step son and wife; Shane and Briana Stephens; step daughter, Mendy Stephens; grandchildren, Samarra Harris, Skyler Russell, Kenen Gazley, Jaxson Cooper, Daniel Cowden; great granddaughter, Paisley Harris; brother and sister-in-law; Lowell and Sandi Arp and Brother and sister-in-law Terry and Frankie Arp; sisters, Iva Griffith; sister and brother-in-law Teressa and Jim Gorley; sister and brother-in-law Sherry and Mike Hurst; and several nieces, nephews, cousins, friends, and especially Kara Helton. Funeral service will be held 7:00 p.m. Thursday, December 26, 2019 at Miller Funeral Home Magnolia Chapel, Rev. Jason Word officiating. Graveside service and interment 12:00 p.m. Friday at Dotson Memorial Baptist Church Cemetery for graveside service and interment. Family will receive friends 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. Thursday at Miller Funeral Home, Maryville (865) 982-6041, www.millerfuneralhome.org
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Dec. 22 to Dec. 24, 2019
