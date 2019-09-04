|
|
Sandra Thomas
Maynardville - Sandra Carol Kitts Thomas-age 60 of Maynardville went home to be with the Lord Monday morning, September 2, 2019 at Select Specialty Hospital in North Knoxville Medical Center. She was a long-time member of Grace Baptist Church. She was born January 31, 1959 the daughter of the late Rev. Ted and Welmia Kitts, also preceded in death by sister, Mary Kitts.
She is survived by her children, Lance (Ashley) Thomas and Brandon Thomas. She has seven wonderful grandchildren whom she loved dearly, Chelsey, Zachary, Peyton, Dylan, Emily, Makenah and Max. Sandra has two special friends, Tessa Sterling and Brenda Jessee.
Funeral service 1 P.M. Thursday, September 5, 2019, Cooke-Campbell Mortuary Chapel, Rev. Elbert Kitts and Rev. Tyler Warwick officiating. Interment will follow at the Kitts Cemetery, Texas Valley Road, Knoxville. Pallbearers: Terry Young, Junior Kitts, Danny Thomas, Lynn Carpenter, Randy Kitts, Brodie Hickman. Honorary Pallbearers: Jason Mills, Steve Kitts, Richie Kitts. The family will receive friends 5-9 P.M. Wednesday at Cooke-Campbell Mortuary, Maynardville.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on Sept. 4, 2019