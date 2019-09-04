Services
Cooke-Campbell Mortuary
220 Highway 61 East
Maynardville, TN 37807
865-992-5456
Visitation
Wednesday, Sep. 4, 2019
5:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Cooke-Campbell Mortuary
220 Highway 61 East
Maynardville, TN 37807
View Map
Funeral service
Thursday, Sep. 5, 2019
1:00 PM
Cooke-Campbell Mortuary
220 Highway 61 East
Maynardville, TN 37807
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Sandra Thomas
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Sandra Thomas


1959 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Sandra Thomas Obituary
Sandra Thomas

Maynardville - Sandra Carol Kitts Thomas-age 60 of Maynardville went home to be with the Lord Monday morning, September 2, 2019 at Select Specialty Hospital in North Knoxville Medical Center. She was a long-time member of Grace Baptist Church. She was born January 31, 1959 the daughter of the late Rev. Ted and Welmia Kitts, also preceded in death by sister, Mary Kitts.

She is survived by her children, Lance (Ashley) Thomas and Brandon Thomas. She has seven wonderful grandchildren whom she loved dearly, Chelsey, Zachary, Peyton, Dylan, Emily, Makenah and Max. Sandra has two special friends, Tessa Sterling and Brenda Jessee.

Funeral service 1 P.M. Thursday, September 5, 2019, Cooke-Campbell Mortuary Chapel, Rev. Elbert Kitts and Rev. Tyler Warwick officiating. Interment will follow at the Kitts Cemetery, Texas Valley Road, Knoxville. Pallbearers: Terry Young, Junior Kitts, Danny Thomas, Lynn Carpenter, Randy Kitts, Brodie Hickman. Honorary Pallbearers: Jason Mills, Steve Kitts, Richie Kitts. The family will receive friends 5-9 P.M. Wednesday at Cooke-Campbell Mortuary, Maynardville.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on Sept. 4, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Sandra's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now