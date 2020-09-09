Sandra Tucker Harris
Knoxville - Sandra Tucker Harris passed away peacefully on September 1, 2020, at the age of 82. Sandi, wife of the late George Davis Harris, leaves behind her creative and loving influence on her family, friends and the Knoxville community.
Born in Chattanooga in 1938, Sandi was the beloved child of Edwin Hubert Tucker and Gladys Slayden Tucker. She adored her parents and family, and throughout her life was a kind and warm person who put others' happiness before her own.
Sandi attended high school in Morristown, Tennessee, where she was a majorette, beautiful and glamorous even then. After graduating from the University of Georgia with a degree in interior design, she built a career as a well-known and very talented professional designer and member of ASID. Sandi owned Designhaus and later S.T. Harris Interiors. Her many clients continue to enjoy her beautiful work in homes throughout the southeast.
Sandi was an exemplary southern hostess, and loved gathering family and friends together in her impeccably decorated home. She was always ready with a smile and a gracious hospitality that made all those around her feel welcome. Constantly worried that there would not be enough food, she was sure to prepare a bountiful feast in great southern tradition, and was particularly known for her green bean and ambrosia dishes.
Sandi and George were married for 44 years, and spent their time together at their condo in the mountains, flying in George's plane to Norman's Cay in the Bahamas, and enjoying the view from their home on the Boulevard. Sandi and George could be found many Saturday evenings dancing late into the night to the music of the Jerry Collins Orchestra at Cherokee Country Club alongside their many friends. She had adopted her husband's cherished Carolina Tarheels, and remained a devoted fan even after his passing in 2018.
She always loved and treated George's children as her own, and was the stylish and loving grandmother to seven grandchildren and four great-grandchildren. She also adored her pet felines over the years: Dumas, Joey, and Little Girl. Sandi was very happy that her dear friend, Anne, made friends with Little Girl and they are now companions.
Sandi is survived by her loving family: Patti and Joe Googe, Jr., Matthew and Ashley Googe, Oliver, Sawyer, and Miller, Elizabeth and Jeffrey Brunette, Alden, Harris Googe and Tulio Lenzi da Silveira; Julie and David Howard, Lindsay and Gillian; Dave and Allison Harris, Corbett and George; and numerous relatives and friends. The family extends their great appreciation to Anne Brown, Sandi's devoted friend and companion, who lovingly helped care for her and her home. The family would also like to thank Avalon Hospice and Westmoreland Health and Rehabilitation Center for their kind and gracious love and care.
Sandi's life will be celebrated by her family with a private graveside service at Highland Memorial Cemetery. Rose Mortuary Mann Heritage Chapel is serving the Harris family. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Happy Paws Kitten Rescue at http://www.happypawskittenrescue.org
. Online condolences may be extended at www.rosemortuary.com