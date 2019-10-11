|
Sandra Turner
Knoxville - Turner, Sandra Tipton 82 of Knoxville, TN passed away Friday, October 11, 2019. She was preceded in death by her husband, Kyle Turner; parents, Tommy and Beulah Tipton; brother, Thomas Tipton; sister, Mary Maddron. Sandra is survived by son, Jeffrey Turner; brother, Don (Barbara) Tipton; sister, Phyllis (David) Matthews; nieces and nephews. Family will receive friends Tuesday, October 15th from 11am to 12pm with funeral service following at noon at Berry Highland Memorial Funeral Home. Rev. Sam Polson officiating. Interment following services at Berry Highland Memorial Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please make memorial contributions to Mt. Pisgah Print Shop, 115 Old Hen Valley Road Oliver Springs, TN 37840.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Oct. 11 to Oct. 14, 2019