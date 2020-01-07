|
SandraKay S. Coffey
Powell - Coffey, SandraKay S. (Garramone, Dreier), age 73 of Powell, TN passed away unexpectedly on Friday, January 3, 2020. Sandy was born in Superior, WI to Joseph and Cecelia Garramone. She was the only girl with six brothers. She loved to travel, gamble, and work in her garden. Sandy was preceded in death by her parents, Joseph and Cecelia Garramone; brothers, Robert and Dewayne; son, David and 3 infant grandchildren. She is survived by her husband of 37 years, Bill Coffey; children are Terry, II (Sandra) (Cindy), Barry (Heather) and Anjannette (Torrie), brothers are Jerry, Peter, David and Michael; grandchildren are Justin, Rhiley, Ravin, Rayna, Terry III, Brittany, Corene, Chris, Colbie, Jared, Corbett, Seth, Sydney, Shiloh and Jeremiah; 10 great grandchildren and many nieces and nephews, her Sweetest aunt Honey (Grace Jensen) and her cousin Carol, of Duluth, Minnesota, her best friend of 40+ years, Jennie Duvall of Phoenix, AZ, family friend Patti Keck, and so many more friends. The family will receive friends from 4:30 pm until 6:30 pm Friday, January 10, 2020 at ROSE MORTUARY BROADWAY CHAPEL. A Celebration of Life Service will follow at 6:30 pm with Deacon Mike officiating. Online condolences may be extended at www.rosemortuary.com.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Jan. 7 to Jan. 10, 2020