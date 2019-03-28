Services
Sandy M. Ball of Knoxville, went to be with the Lord Tuesday, March 26, 2019 after a long illness. Sandy was a member of Calvary Baptist Church 3200 Kingston Pike, Knoxville, TN 37919 and participated in several church activities. She worked many years at their company Ball & Associates, with her husband B.L. Ball as a design consultant. Sandy was preceded in death by parents, Ulyess Gene and Ida Stella Harvey; husband B.L. Ball; infant sister, Phyllis Harvey. Survived by brothers and

sisters-in- law, Sherwin & Carol Harvey and Phil & Sherry Harvey; 2 nieces, Lesley and husband Nathan Britt, Candi Harvey; nephew, Courtney and wife Jessica Harvey and many great nieces and nephews. Special thank you to all of her

caregivers and all of her special family members and friends. The family will receive friends Friday, March 29, 2019 at Calvary Baptist Church on Kingston Pike from 5-7 p.m. service will

follow at 7:00 p.m. with Dr. Dan Riley officiating. Family and friends will meet Saturday, March 30, 2019 at Berry Highland Memorial Cemetery for a 11:00 a.m. graveside service. Condolences may be offered at www.berryhighlandmemorial.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Mar. 28 to Mar. 29, 2019
