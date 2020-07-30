Sandy Rogers
Knoxville - Sandra Rogers, age 78, of Knoxville, went to be with the Lord on Monday July 27, 2020. She was preceded in death by her parents, John and Jessie Swanner; and her husband of thirty-nine years, Bob Rogers. She is survived by several cousins, nieces, nephews, and many loving friends. Mrs. Rogers was a long time employee of The Bell Insurance Agency. We would like to thank the Bell family for the many years of love and support. As a longtime resident of Temple Acres, we would also like to thank Sandy's neighbors for their love and support. The friends and family may call at their convenience from 9:00 am until 11:30 am Saturday August 1, 2020, at Rose Mortuary Broadway Chapel. A graveside will be held at 1:00 pm at Lynnhurst Cemetery with Pastor Greg Jones officiating. Online obituary may be viewed and condolences extended www.rosemortuary.com
