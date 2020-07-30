1/
Sandy Rogers
Sandy Rogers

Knoxville - Sandra Rogers, age 78, of Knoxville, went to be with the Lord on Monday July 27, 2020. She was preceded in death by her parents, John and Jessie Swanner; and her husband of thirty-nine years, Bob Rogers. She is survived by several cousins, nieces, nephews, and many loving friends. Mrs. Rogers was a long time employee of The Bell Insurance Agency. We would like to thank the Bell family for the many years of love and support. As a longtime resident of Temple Acres, we would also like to thank Sandy's neighbors for their love and support. The friends and family may call at their convenience from 9:00 am until 11:30 am Saturday August 1, 2020, at Rose Mortuary Broadway Chapel. A graveside will be held at 1:00 pm at Lynnhurst Cemetery with Pastor Greg Jones officiating. Online obituary may be viewed and condolences extended www.rosemortuary.com.






Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Jul. 30 to Jul. 31, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
1
Calling hours
09:00 - 11:30 AM
Rose Mortuary Broadway Chapel
AUG
1
Graveside service
01:00 PM
Lynnhurst Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Rose Mortuary Broadway Chapel
1421 N. Broadway
Knoxville, TN 37917
(865) 523-2121
