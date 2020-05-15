|
Sandy Simpson Presley
Farragut - Sandy Simpson Presley, age 62, of Farragut passed away Thursday morning, May 14, 2020 surrounded by her children.
Sandy is preceded in death by her husband, Rick Presley. She is survived by her mother, Joann Simpson; daughters, Rachel, Jessica, and Andrea; son, John Parker; sons-in-law, Brian Strutz and Scott Torbett; extended Presley family; and many very special friends.
Please honor her by donating to Women of Vision or the Rick Presley Scholarship, both at Carson Newman University, in lieu of flowers.
Click Funeral Home Farragut Chapel is assisting the Presley family. www.clickfh.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from May 15 to May 17, 2020