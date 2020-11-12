1/
Sanford "Gene" Fielden
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Sanford's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Sanford "Gene" Fielden

New Market - Sanford "Gene" Eugene Fielden, age 93, of New Market, passed away on Wednesday, November 11, 2020. He was a member of New Market Methodist Church and later attended New Market Baptist Church. Gene was the owner of Fielden General Store and Fielden Funeral Home in New Market. He, along with the Farrar family, served their community by donating ambulances to help start the Jefferson County Ambulance Service in 1972. Gene was also a U.S. Army Veteran and served on the County Commission for 12 years. He enjoyed raising beef cattle on the family farm. He was preceded in death by his loving wife, Elden Leigh Fielden; parents, Horace and Ida Fielden; and sister, Ula Robinson. He is survived by his son, Rick (Debbie) Fielden; grandchildren, Brad (Megan) Fielden and Sarah (Matt) Farris; great-grandchildren, Paisley Farris, Piper "Phyllis" Fielden, Jase Farris, and Wilder "Floyd" Fielden. Graveside service 2:00 PM Sunday, November 15, 2020, at Westview Cemetery with Dr. J.W. Taylor and Dr. Greg Lindsey officiating. Mr. Fielden will lie in state Saturday from 9:00 AM - 5:00 PM at Fielden Funeral Home in New Market.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Nov. 12 to Nov. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
14
Lying in State
09:00 - 05:00 PM
Fielden Funeral Home Inc
Send Flowers
NOV
15
Graveside service
02:00 PM
Westview Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Fielden Funeral Home Inc
910 Churchview St
New Market, TN 37820
(865) 475-3468
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Fielden Funeral Home Inc

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved