Sara (Sally) Belle Hamilton
Knoxville, TN
Sara (Sally) Belle Hamilton of Knoxville, TN, 82, passed away May 24, 2019 at home from Parkinson's. She was born January 20, 1937 in Shenango Township, PA to Charles and Martha (English) McCandless. She graduated from Shenango High School in 1955 and graduated with an Associates of Business from Pellissippi Community College in Knoxville, TN in 1998. She worked at Shenango China in New Castle, PA after high school. She attended Calvary Independent Church in New Castle and maintained strong connections there throughout her life. She met the love of her life, Paul Clifton Hamilton, from New Galilee, PA at a Youth for Christ event. She and Paul married in July 1954. Sally is survived by her husband of 64 years, Paul Clifton Hamilton, and children, Paul Charles Hamilton (Joan) of Tualatin, OR, Faith Steury (Thomas) and Wayne Hamilton (Shawn) of Knoxville, TN, Timothy Hamilton (Krista) of Paducah, KY, and grandchildren Andrew Hamilton (Laura) of West Sacramento, CA, Joy Herrin of Monterey, CA, Sean Hamilton of Tualatin, OR, Alexa and Chandler Hamilton of Corryton, TN, and Ashleigh and Lindsay Hamilton of Paducah, KY, and great-grand child, Teddy Hamilton of West Sacramento, CA. Sally was preceded in death by son Robert Hamilton, parents, Charles and Martha McCandless, and siblings, Anna Mae Kerr and Robert, Charles, Grace, and Clara McCandless. Sally was an accomplished musician. She played violin and piano and had a lovely soprano voice. She played the violin in the Youth Symphony in New Castle, PA and had the goal in playing with the Knoxville Symphony Orchestra. She sung in quite a few Christmas and Easter Cantatas, including one at the Christ Museum and Gardens in Gatlinburg, TN. She participated in the choir at Berean Bible Church in Knoxville, TN. In addition to her music, Sally focused on faith, family, and friends. She developed many friendships at Berean Bible Church and Sevier Heights Baptist Church. She was a kind listener, a loyal friend, and a diligent prayer warrior. She continuously shared her quiet smile, but her eyes sparkled and flashed and changed colors with her outfit or mood. She tantalized us with her delectable fudge (my friends begged for it!). Due to her more than 30 moves throughout her life, Sally was an expert packer and helped others with her patient packing skills. She was also an avid swimmer and swam laps at the YMCA in Knoxville for many years. Family will be receiving visitors at Mynatt Funeral Home Halls Chapel on Thursday, May 30 from 5 - 7 pm. The burial service will be held at East Tennessee State Veterans Cemetery on John Sevier Highway at 9:30 a.m. Friday, May 31. In lieu of flowers, please donate to Knoxville Symphony Orchestra: https://www.knoxvillesymphony.com/
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from May 29 to May 30, 2019