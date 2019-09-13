|
Sara Elizabeth Dixon Kitts
Maynardville - Sara Elizabeth Dixon Kitts - 37 of Maynardville, born April 28, 1982 passed away Wednesday, September 11, 2019. She was a member of Alder Springs Missionary Baptist Church.
She is preceded in death by sister, Nancy Lynne Dixon; grandparents, William "Bud" Jones and Charles and Opal Dixon. Sara is survived by son, Carson Kitts; parents, James "Len" and Ann Dixon; sister, Jamie Dixon Delph; brothers, Andy (Sherri) Dixon and Scott Dixon; special niece and nephews, Abygale Dixon, Hunter and Eli Delph; and several uncles, aunts and cousins.
The family will receive friends in the Trinity Funeral Home Chapel from 5:00 - 7:00 p.m., Saturday, September 14, 2019. The funeral will follow with Reverend Jimmy Davidson officiating. Friends and family will meet at Trinity Funeral Home at 1:15 p.m., Sunday, September 15, 2019 to go in procession to Lett Cemetery for a 2:00 p.m. interment. Serving as pallbearers, Andy Dixon, Scott Dixon, Gene Tipton, Aaron Tipton, Matt Hiedel and William Dixon. Memorial donations may be made to Trinity Funeral Home to help cover funeral expenses. Trinity Funeral Home, LLC, Maynardville, has the honor to serve the family of Sara Kitts. 865-992-5002 www.trinityfuneralhome.net
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Sept. 13 to Sept. 14, 2019