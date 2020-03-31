Resources
Sara Fleming Johnson Obituary
Lenoir City - Sara Fleming Johnson, age 71, passed away on March 30, 2020 with her husband by her side. Sara was born in Sweetwater, Tennessee in 1948. She was a member of Calvary Baptist Church in Oak Ridge. She spent 20 years in Pro Life Ministries before working at Hand Up For Women. She was preceded in death by her parents, John and Marcella Fleming and a brother, Steve Fleming. She is survived by her husband, Bob Johnson; daughters, Lisa Reagan, Sherry McGovern, Debbie Prickett, Barbara Scalf and Tara Rouse; 11 grandchildren; 5 great-grandchildren.

The family will have a memorial service at Calvary Baptist Church in Oak Ridge at a later date.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Mar. 31 to Apr. 1, 2020
