Services
Click Funeral Home - Farragut Chapel
11915 Kingston Pike
Knoxville, TN 37922
(865) 671-6100
Resources
More Obituaries for Sara Cullison
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Sara Jean Brooks Cullison

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Sara Jean Brooks Cullison Obituary
Sara Jean Brooks Cullison

Knoxville - Sara Jean Brooks Cullison, age 88, of Knoxville, formerly of Greeneville, passed away Thursday afternoon, May 7, 2020 at Parkwest Medical Center.

Sara was a member of Middlebrook Pike United Methodist Church where she served terms as President of the UMW and Chairman of the Mary Rayfield Circle. She was the first woman to graduate with an accounting degree from Tusculum College and the first President of the American Business Women Association in Greeneville, TN. She retired as treasurer from Superior Metal Products. She was a loving and devoted mother, grandmother, and friend of all whose lives she touched. She enjoyed knitting and crocheting. She loved her family dearly and instilled in her children and grandchildren strong values that have served them well.

Sara is preceded in death by father and mother, Clyde Clifford Brooks and Elvie Simpson Slater, grandmother and grandfather, Eula Roliff and Herman Tivis Simpson, sister Mitzi Bible, brothers Charles and Clyde Brooks, uncle Leroy Simpson, and father of her children, David Cullison Sr.

She is survived by her daughter and son-in-law, Debbie and Raymond Frederick of Knoxville; son and daughter-in-law, David Cullison Jr and Nancy of Decatur, Georgia; grandchildren, Ashleigh Brown, Samantha Lamb, Sophia Ferenczy, and Don Frederick; great grandchildren, Emma Brown, Grant and Harper Lamb, Forrest Frederick; great great grandchildren, Ava and Hudson Frederick; sister, Phyllis Stansfield; special nieces and nephews, Mitzi Lee Vaughn, Earl Bible, Marty Bible, Bill Bible, Terri Stansfield, Don Stansfield, Ben Brooks, and Ruth Lee Williams.

A memorial service will be scheduled for some time in the future when possible. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to Middlebrook Pike United Methodist Church or UMCOR Sager Brown
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from May 22 to May 24, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Sara's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Click Funeral Home - Farragut Chapel
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -