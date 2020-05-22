|
|
Sara Jean Brooks Cullison
Knoxville - Sara Jean Brooks Cullison, age 88, of Knoxville, formerly of Greeneville, passed away Thursday afternoon, May 7, 2020 at Parkwest Medical Center.
Sara was a member of Middlebrook Pike United Methodist Church where she served terms as President of the UMW and Chairman of the Mary Rayfield Circle. She was the first woman to graduate with an accounting degree from Tusculum College and the first President of the American Business Women Association in Greeneville, TN. She retired as treasurer from Superior Metal Products. She was a loving and devoted mother, grandmother, and friend of all whose lives she touched. She enjoyed knitting and crocheting. She loved her family dearly and instilled in her children and grandchildren strong values that have served them well.
Sara is preceded in death by father and mother, Clyde Clifford Brooks and Elvie Simpson Slater, grandmother and grandfather, Eula Roliff and Herman Tivis Simpson, sister Mitzi Bible, brothers Charles and Clyde Brooks, uncle Leroy Simpson, and father of her children, David Cullison Sr.
She is survived by her daughter and son-in-law, Debbie and Raymond Frederick of Knoxville; son and daughter-in-law, David Cullison Jr and Nancy of Decatur, Georgia; grandchildren, Ashleigh Brown, Samantha Lamb, Sophia Ferenczy, and Don Frederick; great grandchildren, Emma Brown, Grant and Harper Lamb, Forrest Frederick; great great grandchildren, Ava and Hudson Frederick; sister, Phyllis Stansfield; special nieces and nephews, Mitzi Lee Vaughn, Earl Bible, Marty Bible, Bill Bible, Terri Stansfield, Don Stansfield, Ben Brooks, and Ruth Lee Williams.
A memorial service will be scheduled for some time in the future when possible. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to Middlebrook Pike United Methodist Church or UMCOR Sager Brown
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from May 22 to May 24, 2020