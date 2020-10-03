Sara Kathryn "Kathy" Campbell Stokes
Knoxville - Stokes, Sara Kathryn "Kathy" Campbell 67 of Knoxville, TN went to be with the Lord Saturday, October 3, 2020. She was a graduate of Central High School, Class of 1971. Kathy was a longtime employee of Scott Collins Company for 28 years, a dedicated employee for The Miller Company and most recently, Western Heights Dental Clinic. She was a faithful member of Black Oak Heights Baptist Church where she loved to sing in the choir. Kathy's favorite pastime was spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren. She was preceded in death by parents, Bob and Louise Campbell; son, Bradley Stokes. Kathy is survived by her loving husband of 46 years, Dale Stokes; children, Brandon (Suzanne) Stokes, Lindsay (Adam) Stout; grandchildren, Lane, Reed and Layla Stokes, Levi, Brody and Zack Moneymaker, Beckett and Blakelee Stout; brothers, Robert (Kathy) Campbell, Jim (Sandra) Campbell, Joe (Margaret) Campbell, Mickey (Amy) Campbell, David (Cathy) Campbell; sister, Judy (Jody) Haynes; several nieces and nephews.
Family will receive friends Monday, October 5th from 5-7pm at Black Oak Heights Baptist Church 405 Black Oak Dr. Knoxville, TN 37912 with funeral service immediately following at 7:00pm. Rev. Jeff McMurray and Rev. Todd Stinnett officiating. Family and friends will meet in the parking lot of Berry Highland Memorial 5315 Kingston Pike, Knoxville, TN 37919 Tuesday, October 6th at 10:30am for a procession to the cemetery for burial at 11:00am.
Berry Lynnhurst Funeral Home 2300 W. Adair Dr. Knoxville, TN 37918 (865) 689-8888. Condolences may be offered at www.berrylynnhurst.com
.