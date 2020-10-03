1/1
Sara Kathryn Campbell "Kathy" Stokes
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Sara's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Sara Kathryn "Kathy" Campbell Stokes

Knoxville - Stokes, Sara Kathryn "Kathy" Campbell 67 of Knoxville, TN went to be with the Lord Saturday, October 3, 2020. She was a graduate of Central High School, Class of 1971. Kathy was a longtime employee of Scott Collins Company for 28 years, a dedicated employee for The Miller Company and most recently, Western Heights Dental Clinic. She was a faithful member of Black Oak Heights Baptist Church where she loved to sing in the choir. Kathy's favorite pastime was spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren. She was preceded in death by parents, Bob and Louise Campbell; son, Bradley Stokes. Kathy is survived by her loving husband of 46 years, Dale Stokes; children, Brandon (Suzanne) Stokes, Lindsay (Adam) Stout; grandchildren, Lane, Reed and Layla Stokes, Levi, Brody and Zack Moneymaker, Beckett and Blakelee Stout; brothers, Robert (Kathy) Campbell, Jim (Sandra) Campbell, Joe (Margaret) Campbell, Mickey (Amy) Campbell, David (Cathy) Campbell; sister, Judy (Jody) Haynes; several nieces and nephews.

Family will receive friends Monday, October 5th from 5-7pm at Black Oak Heights Baptist Church 405 Black Oak Dr. Knoxville, TN 37912 with funeral service immediately following at 7:00pm. Rev. Jeff McMurray and Rev. Todd Stinnett officiating. Family and friends will meet in the parking lot of Berry Highland Memorial 5315 Kingston Pike, Knoxville, TN 37919 Tuesday, October 6th at 10:30am for a procession to the cemetery for burial at 11:00am.

Berry Lynnhurst Funeral Home 2300 W. Adair Dr. Knoxville, TN 37918 (865) 689-8888. Condolences may be offered at www.berrylynnhurst.com.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Oct. 3 to Oct. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
5
Visitation
05:00 - 07:00 PM
Black Oak Heights Baptist Church
Send Flowers
OCT
5
Funeral service
07:00 PM
Black Oak Heights Baptist Church
Send Flowers
OCT
6
Funeral
10:30 AM
Berry Highland Memorial
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Berry Lynnhurst Funeral Home | Lynnhurst Cemetery
2300 West Adair Drive
Knoxville, TN 37918
8656898888
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Berry Lynnhurst Funeral Home | Lynnhurst Cemetery

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved