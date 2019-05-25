|
|
Sara Kay Dotson Morgan
Rockford, TN
Sara Kay Dotson Morgan, age 58, of Rockford, Tennessee passed away Tuesday, May 21, 2019 after a lengthy illness. Sara Kay was a gifted teacher with a passion for working with special needs students and their parents. She taught in the Knox County School District and at Alpha Educational Learning Center and Berean Christian School and held an undergraduate degree from Carson-Newman University as well as graduate degrees from The University Tennessee Knoxville and Lincoln Memorial University.
Sara Kay was known for her friendliness, her instant connection with and compassion for people. She will be missed by friends and family alike.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Reverend James Benjamin Dotson, Sr. and Dr. Gladys Dotson and her brother James Benjamin Dotson, Jr. She is survived by her brother and sisters, Raymond Dotson, Mary Dotson Wolfe, Rebecca Dotson and Ruth Dotson Murray as well as many nieces, nephews, great nieces and nephews, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, cousins, and aunts.
A Celebration of Life service will be held at 1st United Methodist Church, Maryville, Tennessee on Sunday, May 26 at 6:00 pm.
Memorials may be made to UNSHAKLED! radio program and Christians United For Israel (CUFI).
Condolences may be offered online at
www.sherwoodchapel.com.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from May 25 to May 26, 2019