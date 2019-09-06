|
Sara Louise Prater Mott
Knoxville - Sara Louise Prater Mott from Knoxville, TN died Thursday August 29th at her home in Denver, CO. She was 98 years old.
She was a graduate of the Business School at the University of Tennessee and a long time Lady Vols basketball supporter.
She loved all animals, especially dogs. Her last dog companion was Meggles who passed in 2017.
She had been a member of First Presbyterian Church in Knoxville for more than 50 years serving as elder two times at First Presbyterian and an active member in the Presbyterian Women's group. Sara Louise was instrumental in starting The Community School of the Arts (CSA) at First Presbyterian in 1991 under the leadership of the Rev. G. Carswell Hughs. This program offers art and music education classes to children in the community.
Sara Louise was very much focused on helping others and spent much of her life doing that. She felt great joy in giving back. She was active in her community when living in Memphis and in Knoxville. Her advice for young people was "everyone should find someone who is less fortunate than they and reach out to help them". She hoped to be remembered as someone who always helped people who were not as blessed as she was.
She was the daughter of the late Elizabeth Franklin Walters Prater and Tracy Wilson Prater Sr., and a niece of the late Senator Herbert Sanford Walters.
Sara Louise was married to her husband Albert G. Mott for 45 years. She was preceded in death by her husband Albert of Knoxville, TN, her brothers George Herbert Prater and Tracy Wilson Prater Jr, her sisters-in-law Claire "Perk" Prater, and Sara Hinton Prater, all of Morristown, TN.
Survivors include: her son Tracy Land Mott of Denver, CO; her niece Laurenn Prater Barker of Carlsbad, CA; her nephew and his wife Sanford and Gretchen Prater of Essex Fells, NJ; her step-grandchildren Bret Bartlo of Denver, CO and Wendy Bartlo of Champaign, IL; her great-nieces and nephews: Chelse Benham of Edinburg, TX, Joshuin Barker of Los Angeles, CA, Micaiah Kenney of Carlsbad, CA, Dawson Prater of Chicago, IL, Brooke Larson of Culver City, CA, Cullen Prater of Charleston, SC, and Devon Eagle of Darien, CT.
She will be laid to rest at Berry Highland Memorial Cemetery in Knoxville, TN.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Humane Society Of The Tennessee Valley, 6717 Kingston Pike, Knoxville, TN 37919 or The Community School of the Arts, 900 Henley Street, Knoxville, TN 37902 in her honor.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Sept. 6 to Sept. 8, 2019