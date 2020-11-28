1/1
Sara Ruth Moffett Hudson
1929 - 2020
Sara Ruth Moffett Hudson

Lenoir City - Sara Ruth Moffett Hudson, age 91 of Lenoir City - born September 3, 1929 left this Earth to meet her Lord and Savior on November 27, 2020.

She was preceded in death by her husband of 63 years, Claude Earl Hudson; parents, Monroe and Ruby Moffett; brothers, Edd and Glenn Moffett.

Survived by her son, Mark Hudson of Lenoir City; daughters and sons-in-law, Janel ( Fred) Hawthorne of Charlottesville, VA, Libby (Tim) Lennex of Loudon, Lorri (Gary) Williams of Jacksboro; brothers: Taft (Maxine) Moffett of Spring City, Kenneth (Linda) Moffett of Cleveland, Boyd Moffett of Spring City; sisters: Lorene Porter of Spring City, Imogene (Ken) Pendleton of Cleveland, Addie (Paul) Tallent of Spring City; sisters-in-law, Sue Moffett of Spring City, Sandra (John) Shelton of Apollo Beach, FL, Sally Hudson of Knoxville; brother-in-law, Wayne (Reba) Hudson of Macon, GA; grandchildren: Jeremy (Linda) Hawthorne, Seth (Maggie) Hawthorne, Sara (Michael) Brown, John (Sarah) Tilley, Douglas (Ashley) Tilley, Shaina (Eric) Tilley Armes, Brittany (Dustin) Baker, Alex Lennex, Josh (Jennifer) Arden, Candida (James) Hayes, Clay Williams and Cole Williams; 13 great grandchildren; many nieces, nephews and cousins.

Sara was born in Campbell County and grew up in the Wolf Creek Community in Spring City; attended college at Carson Newman; and married Earl on June 22, 1951. They lived in Maryville, Knoxville, Bristol and Lenoir City. Sara was a wonderful Christian mother, always setting an example to try to do your best in everything. She made home happy. She also worked at Eatons Elementary, retiring in 1995 after 20 years.

Sara was a member of Oral Baptist Church where she served as WMU director, choir member, (she loved to sing), and helped where ever she was needed. She was a prolific writer of poems and stories about childhood and occasions that made the people in them feel special and loved. She was a great cook and her hospitality was well known. Sara lived this last year at LaFollette Health and Rehabilitation and the family greatly appreciates the care they have given. Not enough can be said about Sara, we have suffered a great loss, and Heaven has gained a star.

Friends may call at their convenience on Sunday and Monday at Click Funeral Home in Lenoir City from 8 a.m. and 8 p.m.. Family and friends will gather at the funeral home by 1:30 p.m. on Tuesday and proceed to Pleasant Hill Cemetery for graveside services at 2 p.m. with Rev. Corey Miller officiating. Click Funeral Home, Lenoir City is in charge of arrangements. clickfuneralhome.com






Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Nov. 28 to Nov. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
29
Calling hours
08:00 - 08:00 PM
Click Funeral Home
NOV
30
Calling hours
08:00 - 08:00 PM
Click Funeral Home
DEC
1
Funeral
01:30 PM
Click Funeral Home
DEC
1
Graveside service
02:00 PM
Pleasant Hill Cemetery
