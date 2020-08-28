Sara Sanford
Knoxville - Sara H. Sanford - age 91 of Knoxville passed away Friday, August 28, 2020. Sara attended Carter High School and was a graduate of Draughon's Business College. After graduating from college, it is rumored Sara was working at Temp Services Agency when they received a call from Park Bank for a job opening. Sara took that opportunity to assign herself the position. Sara worked as a secretary to Beecher Bartlett at Park National Bank. She and her husband, George, started Motor Products Co. Inc. in 1955, where she served as secretary and treasurer. Based on her memberships, Sara was quite the Socialite. She was a member of Bell Avenue Baptist Church, Holston Hills Country Club, First Baptist Knoxville, and the Wyndward Sunday School Class. Also, Sara served as an officer in each of the following civic organizations over the years: Knoxville Jaycettes 1950-1957, Chilhowee Elementary School PTA 1958-1965, Holston High School PTSA 1966-1977, Holston Hills Community Club 1968-1980, Agape Circle of Kings Daughters 1969-1971, Akima Club 1968-1980, Volunteer Child Help USA 1994-1998, and Son Shine Shelter Workshop 1970. Sara was quite the "Lady", an image of grace and beauty who really missed her husband, George, for 32 years. Through it all…she was a strong daughter, woman, wife, and mother. Preceded in death by husband, George Sanford; father, Bruce Hammer; mother, Matraca Oglesby White; step-father, Bruce A. White; son, James Michael Sanford; brother, David Alexander White. Survived by children, Cheryl (Abe) Sanford Draper and George E. (Holly) Sanford; grandchildren, Sara (Kevin) Henderson, Adam (Sarah) Draper, Jacob (Danielle) Draper, Kati (Nathan) Goodner, and Bo (Erin) Sanford; great grandchildren, Zachary Preston, JT Preston, Gracie Preston, Tanner Henderson, Levi Draper, Eli Draper, Kyle Draper, Andrew Nathan Goodner, Lindsey Cay Sanford, Harper Joy Sanford; sister, Charlotte Ann (Larry) White McPherson; sister-in-law, Mary Jo White; and nieces and nephews, Elizabeth, Katherine, Jeffery, Kelly, Kimberly. Special thank you to Trinity Hills Lighthouse, Smoky Mountain Hospice, Sissy Hamilton and Amanda Ledford for their love and care of Sara. Family and friends will meet 12:45 PM Sunday, August 30, 2020, at Highland Memorial Cemetery for a 1:00 PM entombment with Chaplain Kimberlee Robinson officiating. Honorary pallbearers: Adam Draper, Jacob Draper, Bo Sanford, Zachary Preston, JT Preston, and Tanner Henderson. Arrangements by Bridges Funeral Home, 5430 Rutledge Pike, 865-523-4999. www.bridgesfuneralhome.com