Sarah Abernathy Poston
Knoxville - Sarah Abernathy Poston went to her heavenly home on Saturday, December 28th 2019 at age 89. Sarah was born in Spartanburg, SC where she grew up the daughter of the local butcher at Community Cash Grocery. She attended Co-Op Grammar School and graduated from Spartanburg High School, where she played basketball, softball and cheered. She studied voice at Converse College, and sang in several community and church choirs. Sarah and her first husband, Bill Abernathy, met in Spartanburg and lived in Ohio, Nashville, and finally Knoxville where she began working for South Central Bell. Following Bill's death, Sarah and Bob Poston married in 1996. They both had more than 30 years of service at South Central Bell, and were active in the Telephone Pioneers Program. Bob and Sarah also faithfully served together on the furniture ministry team at Central Baptist Bearden.
She is survived by her stepdaughter, Cindy Poston Smith and husband David; grandchildren, Sarah Elizabeth Smith, Andrew Jacob Smith and wife Missy; great-granddaughter, Gracie Kay Smith; her beloved pomeranian, Candy; cousin, Carolyn Wynn and husband Bob; special friends Don and Carol Canady, and the Coffee Group; and many extended family, friends, and neighbors. The family would like to give a special heart-felt thanks to her beloved caregiver, Beth Gaus, from Always Best Care, and the staff of Arbor Terrace for their compassionate care in her final months.
The family will receive friends from 1:00 pm - 2:00 pm on Thursday, Jan 2, at Central Baptist Bearden with Funeral Services to follow at 2:00 pm with Rev. Mark Moreland and Dr. Wendell Boertje, officiating. Interment 3:00pm at Highland Memorial Cemetery. Memorials in Sarah's name may be made to the Furniture Ministry at Central Baptist Bearden, 6300 Deane Hill Dr., Knoxville, TN 37919. Rose Mortuary, Mann Chapel is honored to serve the Poston family and invites you to view and sign their online registry at rosemortuary.com.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Dec. 30, 2019 to Jan. 1, 2020