Sarah Ann Dunsmore



Maryville, TN



Sarah Ann Quillen Dunsmore, age 84, died peacefully on Monday February 11, 2019 after a prolonged illness. Sarah Ann was born in Middlesboro, Kentucky and raised in Gate City, Virginia. She graduated from Shoemaker High School, Gate City, Virginia and Emory and Henry College, Emory, Virginia. Mrs. Dunsmore worked for the United Methodist Board of Global Discipleship, the Women's Resource Center of the New River Valley and the public school systems of Scott County, Virginia, Knox County, Tennessee and Wise County, Virginia. Mrs. Dunsmore was an active member and leader in the United Methodist churches where her husband served as pastor and directed children's choirs at churches in Lebanon, Virginia, Chattanooga, Tennessee and Tazewell, Virginia. She had a life-long love of music and was a talented pianist and organist.



Mrs. Dunsmore was preceded in death by her parents, H. Mont and Ann VanBeber Quillen; her husband, Rev. Moses Beecher Dunsmore; and her son, Andrew Beecher Dunsmore. Mrs. Dunsmore is survived by her daughters, Sarah Elizabeth Dunsmore, Rockville, Maryland, and Julie Dunsmore, Blacksburg, Virginia; a son-in-law, John Wilson, Blacksburg, Virginia; grandson, Nicholas Wilson, Arlington, Virginia; granddaughter, Elizabeth Dunsmore, Raleigh, North Carolina; a sister-in-law, Jeanne Dunsmore Finley, Cleveland, Tennessee; first cousins, Byrd Quillen, Chuck Quillen, Ford Quillen, Pat Quillen and Kay Quillen Addington, all of Gate City, Virginia, Cecil Quillen and Shirley Quillen Peterson, Richmond, Virginia and Patricia Quillen, Roanoke, Virginia; and several nieces and nephews. Family and friends are invited to attend a Celebration of Life worship service at 3 p.m. Saturday, February 23, 2019, at First United Methodist Church Maryville with the Rev. Catherine Nance and the Rev. Charles Neal officiating. The family will receive friends after the service in Wesley Hall. In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be made to First United Methodist Church Maryville or to Emory and Henry College. Gentry Griffey Funeral Chapel is honored to serve the Dunsmore family and invites you to view and sign the online registry at www.gentrygriffey.com. Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on Feb. 17, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary