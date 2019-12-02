Services
Resources
Knoxville - Sarah Ann Goodge Williams McNeilus passed away in East Flat Rock, North Carolina on November 27, 2019. She was a long-time resident of Knoxville before moving to North Carolina in April of 2017 to be closer to her daughter. She taught piano, voice and directed Hand Bells at Little Creek Academy until its closing in 1994. Sarah was active in the Tuesday Morning Music Club and played Hand Bells with the St. John's Episcopal Church for numerous years as well as pianist at the Grace Seventh-day Adventist Church. Her influence will continue for years in the many lives that she has touched. She was preceded in death by her first husband, Aubrey LeGray Williams and her second husband, Dr. Vernon E. McNeilus. She is survived by her six children, Jan Williams Carlson (Gary), Craig Williams (Karen), Kent Williams (Debra), Marie McNeilus Ostrander (Ray),Tom McNeilus (Sharon), Jack McNeilus, eight grandchildren, nine great grandchildren and one great great grandchild, and four nephews. There will be an 11:00 AM Friday graveside service at Highland Memorial Cemetery. The family will receive friends following the graveside service. A Celebration of Sarah's Life will be held in the spring. Family requests that in lieu of flowers donations be made to Oklahoma Academy Hand Bell Choir-https://www.oklahomaacademy.org/. Online condolences may be sent to www.rosemortuary.com. Arrangements provided by Rose Mortuary Mann Heritage Chapel.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Dec. 2 to Dec. 4, 2019
