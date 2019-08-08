|
Sarah Blair
Loudon - After a period of illness, Sarah E. Blair, 79, died August 4, 2019 at Summit View Nursing Facility in Farragut, TN. Sarah was born in Loudon to the late Dewey and Mary Lou Blair. Sarah was one of Jehovah's Witnesses and symbolized her dedication to the Jehovah God by getting baptized on July 24, 1964 in Springfield, Massachusetts. She had strong faith in God's promise to transform this earth into a beautiful paradise where sickness and death will be no more. (Revelation 21:3-5). Sarah graduated from J.L. Cook High School in Athens, TN in 1959 as the Valedictorian of her class and an outstanding basketball player. She attended Fort Wayne Bible College in Fort Wayne, IN until she became ill and returned home to Loudon to be with her family. Sarah was a very caring person who loved her family and always thought of others. Sarah was preceded in death by her parents and her siblings, Admiral Blair, Elizabeth Ann Webster and Mary J. Blair. Sarah is survived by her devoted sisters, Ella Jones and Cynthia Ferguson, both of Loudon; her loving nieces, Ashley, Annette and Jeanette; caring nephews, David, Admiral "Bumper", Mark and Rodney; great nieces Danyelle, Jackie, Elizabeth, Jayda and Jazlyn; great nephews, Marcus "Gabe", Jason, Kevin, Rodney, Jr, "Little Rod" and Jevon; and a host of other cousins, family and friends. The family will receive friends Saturday, August 10, 2019 in the chapel of Loudon Funeral Home and Cremations, 2:00 pm - 3:00 pm, with the funeral service following at 3:00pm. Wayne Magro will be officiating. Loudon Funeral Home and Cremations is honored to serve the Blair family.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on Aug. 8, 2019