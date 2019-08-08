Services
Loudon Funeral Home and Cremations
2048 Mulberry St
Loudon, TN 37774
(865) 458-6441
Resources
More Obituaries for Sarah Blair
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Sarah Blair

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Sarah Blair Obituary
Sarah Blair

Loudon - After a period of illness, Sarah E. Blair, 79, died August 4, 2019 at Summit View Nursing Facility in Farragut, TN. Sarah was born in Loudon to the late Dewey and Mary Lou Blair. Sarah was one of Jehovah's Witnesses and symbolized her dedication to the Jehovah God by getting baptized on July 24, 1964 in Springfield, Massachusetts. She had strong faith in God's promise to transform this earth into a beautiful paradise where sickness and death will be no more. (Revelation 21:3-5). Sarah graduated from J.L. Cook High School in Athens, TN in 1959 as the Valedictorian of her class and an outstanding basketball player. She attended Fort Wayne Bible College in Fort Wayne, IN until she became ill and returned home to Loudon to be with her family. Sarah was a very caring person who loved her family and always thought of others. Sarah was preceded in death by her parents and her siblings, Admiral Blair, Elizabeth Ann Webster and Mary J. Blair. Sarah is survived by her devoted sisters, Ella Jones and Cynthia Ferguson, both of Loudon; her loving nieces, Ashley, Annette and Jeanette; caring nephews, David, Admiral "Bumper", Mark and Rodney; great nieces Danyelle, Jackie, Elizabeth, Jayda and Jazlyn; great nephews, Marcus "Gabe", Jason, Kevin, Rodney, Jr, "Little Rod" and Jevon; and a host of other cousins, family and friends. The family will receive friends Saturday, August 10, 2019 in the chapel of Loudon Funeral Home and Cremations, 2:00 pm - 3:00 pm, with the funeral service following at 3:00pm. Wayne Magro will be officiating. Loudon Funeral Home and Cremations is honored to serve the Blair family.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on Aug. 8, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Sarah's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now