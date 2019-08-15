Services
Visitation
Friday, Aug. 16, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Coffey Funeral Home
937 Broad Street
New Tazewell, TN
Funeral service
Friday, Aug. 16, 2019
7:00 PM
Coffey Funeral Home
937 Broad Street
New Tazewell, TN
Graveside service
Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019
11:00 AM
Fairview Cemetery
Sarah "Evelyn" Brooks


1925 - 2019
Sarah "Evelyn" Brooks Obituary
Sarah "Evelyn" Brooks

Tazewell - Mrs. Sarah "Evelyn" Brooks, age 94, was born February 13, 1925 and passed away August 13, 2019 at Claiborne County Health and Rehab.

Evelyn worked as a nurse for the Claiborne County Health Department for over 30 years. She was a member of the First Baptist Church of New Tazewell. Evelyn was an avid reader in her spare time, but most of overall, she was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and sister.

She was preceded in death by her husband of 62 years, Roy Brooks; father and mother, Arnold and Nina Womac ; sisters Helen Edwards, Catherine Guffey, Nina Kinder; brother Joe Womac.

Evelyn is survived by her sons: Tommy (Jean) Brooks, Gary Brooks; Grandchildren: Tim Brooks and Ronnie Sue Hall; Brothers: Lee (Juanita) Womac; Sterling (Juanita) Womac, Charles (Linda) Womac, Max (Juanita) Womac, Paul Womac; several nieces, nephews and a host of other relatives and friends.

The family will receive friends from 5:00 until 7:00 P.M. Friday August 16, 2019 at Coffey Funeral Home with funeral service to follow at 7:00 P.M. Friday night in the Coffey Funeral Home Chapel. Graveside service will be Saturday at 11:00 A.M. in the Fairview Cemetery. Minister: Rev. John Hatfield, Singer: Barbara Hatfield, Pallbearers: Family and Friends

Coffey Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on Aug. 15, 2019
