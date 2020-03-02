|
Sarah "MaMaw Lucy" Clifton
Rutledge - Sarah Lucy Clifton, fondly known as MaMaw Lucy, age 98 of Rutledge, passed away Sunday, March 1, 2020, at Heritage Nursing Home in Morristown. She was of the Baptist faith and belong to Rutledge Baptist Church.
She was a beautician and enjoyed all her clients. She fixed many of her neighbor's hair even before she took the beautician course. She also worked many years with Douglas Cherokee with Meals on Wheels. She will be sadly missed by her family and everyone who knew her. She was a wonderful mother, grandmother, and a friend to all.
She was preceded in death by her husband Clarence Clifton; daughter and son-in-law Toni Lynn and Charles Gilbert, son-in-law Eddie Bull; parents Bertha and Cheatum Grove; brothers Craig, Woodrow and Milo Grove; and sister Beatrice Fine.
She is survived by her daughters and son, Denise (David) Norton, Sandy Bull, Wanda Sue (Bill) Tobie, Clarence Jr (Mildred) Clifton; fourteen grandchildren and a host of beloved great-grandchildren, great-great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews and other beloved family members and friends.
The family wishes to give special thanks to her caregivers and all the employees at Ridgeview Terrace of Life Care in Rutledge, and to Heritage Nursing Home in Morristown for the wonderful care given our "MaMaw Lucy." We also give special thanks to Darla, her granddaughter who took care of her as her nurse, and to Trina, her granddaughter who lived with her most of the time.
The family will receive friends from 6:00 to 8:00 pm on Wednesday, March 4, 2020, at Smith-Reagan Funeral Home in Rutledge. Graveside services will be held at 11:00 am on Thursday, March 5, 2020, at Sunrise Baptist Church Cemetery with Mrs. Betty Shirley officiating.
