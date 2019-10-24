|
Sarah Elizabeth Davis
Liz was born Sarah Elizabeth Tester to Claude Tester and Hazel Cannon Tester
November 29th, 1937 in a cabin in Butler, Tennessee. She departed this life as a resident in Avenir Memory Care on October 19th 2019.
Liz and her parents and sister lived in Butler until 1944 when they moved to Johnson City, TN where Liz graduated from Science Hill High School in 1956 and went to Berea College, KY on a nursing scholarship receiving her BSN in nursing in June, 1960.
Liz served as a nurse in many venues during her 42 years of service, including instructor in two nursing schools, teaching Okinawan nurses for 2 years, being a public health nurse, a psychiatric nurse, and a certified substance abuse counselor. She had a mission circle named after her by her home Baptist Church and was ordained as an Elder by Hopwood Christian Church in Johnson City.
Liz is survived by her husband of 59 years, Vance Penley Davis; her three sons, Jeffrey Neil Davis, born in Berea, KY, Gregory Litton Davis, born on Okinawa, and Thadd Alan Davis, born in Charleston, SC. ; her sister, Frankie Anne Tester of Naples, FL; her daughter's-in-law, Billie Davis, and Kelley Edge Davis; Grandchildren, Sarah Caitlin Rueff, William Penley Davis, Darius Fragopoulos Davis, 'Hristina Belle Davis, and Evelyn Isabel Davis, and great-granddaughter
Aya Laclaira Vanlandingham.
Liz loved gardening and raised many flowers and bushes around her houses. She loved animals and raised and cared for many dogs and cats. She loved to travel and hike and take pictures. She was a singer, being part of quartets, choirs and soloist, especially in church.
It was Liz's wish to be cremated. A memorial service will be conducted at 3:00 PM on Sunday, November 10, 2019 in the West Hills Baptist Church, 409 N. Winston Road, Knoxville, TN 37909.
In lieu of flowers please contribute to , 2319 Browns Mill Road, Johnson City, TN 37604, Smokey Mountain Hospice in Knoxville, TN, or to the Sarah Elizabeth Tester Scholarship of Berea College, KY.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Oct. 24 to Oct. 27, 2019