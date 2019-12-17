|
Sarah Elizabeth DeBurns
Knoxville - Sarah Elizabeth DeBurns, of Knoxville, peacefully transitioned to her new home in glory on Friday, December 13, 2019.
She was born October 14, 1936, in Fayetteville, GA before moving to Knoxville, TN. Sarah was a born-again believer of Jesus Christ and served Him faithfully throughout her lifetime. She retired from First Tennessee Bank of Knoxville and was employed by Zales where she served with a long tenure. She was a graduate of the Austin High Class of 1955, a member of the Red Hatters and the Rogers Memorial Senior Club.
Predeceased by her husband, William Carroll DeBurns; mother, Otie Bell Wright; stepfather Roy Wright; siblings, Willie Murphy, Claudine Bell and Lillie Mae Johnson.
Survived by children: Thomas (Anna Ruth) Favors, Douglas (Tanya) Favors, Roxanne Johnson and Anthony (Sybil) Cannon; grandchildren, LaDonna and Thomas Agnew, Taneathia (Chris) Cowes, Shawn Walker, Christopher and Chelsea Johnson, DeMarcus, D'Naysha and Keltin Cannon; other family and friends.
Thursday, December 19, 2019, the family will receive friends 10:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. with a Home Going Celebration to follow at Greater Bush Grove Baptist Church, 1411 W. 4th Avenue, Knoxville, TN. Pastor Eugene R. Carter, Jr. is the eulogist. Interment will immediately follow at TN State Veterans Cemetery, 5901 Lyons View Pike, where a white dove release will conclude the service. Flowers may be delivered to the church the morning of the home going. Professional arrangements entrusted to Patton Funeral Home, Brian L. Buckmon, LFD 1-800-824-8283 or www.pattonfuneralhome1962.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Dec. 17 to Dec. 18, 2019