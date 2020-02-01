|
Sarah Elizabeth (Bolt) Pruitt
Lenoir City - Sarah Elizabeth (Bolt) Pruitt age 101 went to meet her Lord on January 31, 2020. She was a life-long resident of Lenoir City, TN, having been born November 21, 1918 to Joseph Harrison Bolt II and Dorotha Mae (Williams) Bolt. She married Robert Virgil Pruitt in February 1934, and he preceded her in death in 1970. Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by brothers, Estel (Heck), Cecil, and James (J.C.) Bolt; sisters, Ersa Mincey, Geneva Jenkins, and Juanita Johnson; special niece, Betty Sue McNabb; daughter, Bonnie Rae Walker; son-in-law, Jimmy Walker, and great-granddaughter, Savannah Claire Pruitt. Mrs. Pruitt is survived by two daughters: Shirley (Buddy) Shelton of Fayetteville, NC, and Glenda (Gary) Jenkins of Oak Ridge, TN; and two sons: Richard (Jane) Pruitt of Dayton, OH and Ralph (Susan) Pruitt of Fayetteville, NC. She is survived by six grandchildren: Gina Timmons of Englewood, OH, Cindy (Wayne) Evans of Raleigh, NC, Nichole Caldwell of Lenoir City, TN, Casey (Sherri) Johnson of Maryville, TN, Joshua (Rebecca) Pruitt of Fayetteville, NC, and Amanda (Stephen) Starling of Raleigh, NC; great-grandchildren: Jonathan (Samantha) Timmons of Cincinnati, OH, Bryce Timmons of Englewood, OH, Blake Evans of Raleigh, NC, Caroline, Elizabeth and Sammi Johnson of Maryville, TN, Gabriel Starling of Raleigh, NC, Mason and Lilly Rose Pruitt of Fayetteville, NC. Mrs. Pruitt is also survived by brother, Joseph Harrison Bolt III of Richmond, IN and many nieces, nephews, and cousins, and special friend, Wendell Curtis. The family will receive friends from 11 a.m. til 12 noon Tuesday, February 4th at Click Funeral Home in Lenoir City. Funeral services will follow at 12 noon with Pastor Joseph McGaha officiating. Interment will follow in the Pleasant Hill Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Hensley's Chapel Church. Click Funeral Home, 109 Walnut Street, Lenoir City is in charge of arrangements. www.clickfuneralhome.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Feb. 1 to Feb. 2, 2020