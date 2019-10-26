|
Sarah Eloise Branam
Knoxville - Sarah Eloise Branam, age 82 of Knoxville passed away on Friday October 26, 2019. She was of the Baptist faith, a 1955 graduate of Fulton High School. She was preceded in death by loving husband, John Branam; and several brothers and sisters. She is survived by sons and daughters-in-law, Greg and Linda P. Branam, and Grady and Teri S. Branam; sister, Elsie Buckner; and several nieces and nephews. The family will receive friends from 12:00 pm until 2:00 pm Tuesday October 29, 2019, at Rose Mortuary Broadway Chapel. Interment will follow at 3:00 pm at Greenwood Cemetery. Online obituary and guest register are available at www.rosemortuary.com.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Oct. 26 to Oct. 28, 2019