Services
Rose Mortuary Broadway Chapel
1421 N. Broadway
Knoxville, TN 37917
(865) 523-2121
Visitation
Tuesday, Oct. 29, 2019
12:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Rose Mortuary Broadway Chapel
1421 N. Broadway
Knoxville, TN 37917
View Map
Interment
Tuesday, Oct. 29, 2019
3:00 PM
Greenwood Cemetery
Resources
More Obituaries for Sarah Branam
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Sarah Eloise Branam

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Sarah Eloise Branam Obituary
Sarah Eloise Branam

Knoxville - Sarah Eloise Branam, age 82 of Knoxville passed away on Friday October 26, 2019. She was of the Baptist faith, a 1955 graduate of Fulton High School. She was preceded in death by loving husband, John Branam; and several brothers and sisters. She is survived by sons and daughters-in-law, Greg and Linda P. Branam, and Grady and Teri S. Branam; sister, Elsie Buckner; and several nieces and nephews. The family will receive friends from 12:00 pm until 2:00 pm Tuesday October 29, 2019, at Rose Mortuary Broadway Chapel. Interment will follow at 3:00 pm at Greenwood Cemetery. Online obituary and guest register are available at www.rosemortuary.com.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Oct. 26 to Oct. 28, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Sarah's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now