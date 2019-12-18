|
Sarah Evelyn Morgan
Rutledge - Sarah Evelyn Morgan, age 85 of Rutledge, TN, went home to be with the Lord on Wednesday evening, December 17, 2019.
Evelyn was a loving, devoted wife, mother and sister. She was a lifelong resident of Grainger County and a member of Buffalo Baptist Church. She is preceded in death by her parents, Thurman and Sarah Watson, Sr; brothers, Thurman Watson Jr, and JC Watson; and sisters, Betty Watson Hail, Shirley Watson Felton, Charlene Watson Horner, and grandson Daniel Morgan.
She is survived by the love of her life-her husband of 69 years, Howard L. Morgan; son and daughter-in-law Michael and Ella Morgan, daughter and son-in-law Suzann and Steve Cloninger; brothers and sisters-in-law Jim and Dorothy Watson, Bill and Florine Watson; sister Lillian Watson Smith; grandchildren, great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews and a host of other beloved family members and friends.
The family will receive friends from 5:00 to 7:00 pm on Friday, December 20, 2019, with funeral services to follow at Smith-Reagan Funeral Home Chapel in Rutledge . Graveside services will be held at 2:00 pm on Saturday, December 21, 2019, at Buffalo Baptist Church Cemetery.
Services entrusted to Smith-Reagan Funeral Home of Rutledge, www.smithreaganfuneralhome.com.
