Services
Bowers Funeral Home
163 Arrants Rd
Decatur, TN 37322
(423) 334-3661
Visitation
Friday, May 24, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Bowers Funeral Home
163 Arrants Rd
Decatur, TN 37322
View Map
Graveside service
Saturday, May 25, 2019
11:00 AM
Shiloh Baptist Church Cemetery
Resources
More Obituaries for Sarah Farmer
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Sarah "Faye" Farmer


1939 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Sarah "Faye" Farmer Obituary
Sarah "Faye" Farmer

Knoxville, TN

Sarah "Faye" Farmer, 79, of Knoxville died Tuesday May 21, 2019. She was a native of Meigs County, born Dec. 20, 1939 to the late Arnie Carter and the late Dorothy Dennis Carter. She loved gardening and her flowers.

She was preceded in death by her parents; brother David Carter; sister Gail Wilson.

Survivors include her son Greg Farmer and his wife Robin, of Maryville; daughter Lisa Farmer, of Lenoir City; brother Jim Carter and his wife Francis, of Decatur; sisters Betty and her husband Lowell Vaughn and Debbie and husband Danny Smith, all of Decatur; and 5 grandchildren Harrison Huber, Taylor Farmer, Brady Huber, Mary Claire Huber and Cade Huber.

A graveside service is scheduled for 11AM at Shiloh Baptist Church Cemetery on Saturday May 25. The family will receive friends from 5-8 at Bowers Funeral Home Friday.

Bowers Funeral Home is honored to serve the Farmer family.

Please go to www.bowersfh.com and sign the guest book and offer your condolences. Arrangements entrusted to Bowers Funeral Home of Decatur, TN. 423-334-3661.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on May 24, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now