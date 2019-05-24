|
Sarah "Faye" Farmer
Knoxville, TN
Sarah "Faye" Farmer, 79, of Knoxville died Tuesday May 21, 2019. She was a native of Meigs County, born Dec. 20, 1939 to the late Arnie Carter and the late Dorothy Dennis Carter. She loved gardening and her flowers.
She was preceded in death by her parents; brother David Carter; sister Gail Wilson.
Survivors include her son Greg Farmer and his wife Robin, of Maryville; daughter Lisa Farmer, of Lenoir City; brother Jim Carter and his wife Francis, of Decatur; sisters Betty and her husband Lowell Vaughn and Debbie and husband Danny Smith, all of Decatur; and 5 grandchildren Harrison Huber, Taylor Farmer, Brady Huber, Mary Claire Huber and Cade Huber.
A graveside service is scheduled for 11AM at Shiloh Baptist Church Cemetery on Saturday May 25. The family will receive friends from 5-8 at Bowers Funeral Home Friday.
