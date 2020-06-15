I was very honored and blessed to be Sarahs friend and caregiver for almost 2 years. We shared many laughs together and she taught me so much about life, raising children and making every day count as we dont ever know what life will throw us/ everyday is a blessing. I will greatly miss her and will always hold those special moments we had. I also would like to thank Allison and David and family for allowing me to be a part of her/ their life. Im very grateful you all came into my path.

Kristi Bowen

Friend