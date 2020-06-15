Sarah Ferguson
Grandview - Sarah Snively Ferguson died peacefully in her sleep in her home in Grandview, Tennessee, on June 10, 2020. Sarah suffered from Parkinson's disease for years but enjoyed the comfort of home thanks to a team of loving caregivers.
Sarah was born on June 12, 1939, in Chicago, Illinois, to John Tarleton Snively of Canton, Illinois, and Margaret Letzer Snively of Chicago. Sarah grew up in Evanston and Batavia, Illinois, then her family moved to Tennessee. She graduated as salutatorian from Hillsboro High School in Nashville. Sarah attended the University of Tennessee as a National Merit Scholar, was awarded membership in Phi Betta Kappa honor society and was an officer in Delta Gamma Sorority. After Sarah graduated from UT with a Bachelor's degree in Science/Math Education, she married John Davis (JD) Lee and raised their family in Madisonville. After her divorce, Sarah graduated from UT with a Master's degree in Hospital Laboratory Sciences and began her decades-long career as a medical technologist at Tennessee Valley Authority (TVA). Sarah married her friend and TVA colleague Perry Thomas Ferguson of Spring City. Perry passed away in 2010.
Sarah is survived by her brother Craig Philip Snively of Cary, NC; her sons John Davis Lee and David Craig Lee of Knoxville; her daughter Allison Elizabeth Lee of Tucson, Arizona; her grandson Alexander John Lee of Knoxville; and her granddaughters Fiona Isabel van Haren and Sarah Nadine van Haren of Tucson.
Sarah's family and friends will miss her very much. Sarah always loved reading books and taking care of animals. The family requests that folks consider making a donation in Sarah's honor to the Animal Shelter Alliance of Rhea county at asaofrhea@gmail.com.
There will be no visitation or services.
Vaughn Funeral Home, Spring City, Tennessee is in charge of arrangements. Please visit our website at www.vaughn-funeral-home.com to share memories and condolences with the family of Sarah Snively Ferguson.
Grandview - Sarah Snively Ferguson died peacefully in her sleep in her home in Grandview, Tennessee, on June 10, 2020. Sarah suffered from Parkinson's disease for years but enjoyed the comfort of home thanks to a team of loving caregivers.
Sarah was born on June 12, 1939, in Chicago, Illinois, to John Tarleton Snively of Canton, Illinois, and Margaret Letzer Snively of Chicago. Sarah grew up in Evanston and Batavia, Illinois, then her family moved to Tennessee. She graduated as salutatorian from Hillsboro High School in Nashville. Sarah attended the University of Tennessee as a National Merit Scholar, was awarded membership in Phi Betta Kappa honor society and was an officer in Delta Gamma Sorority. After Sarah graduated from UT with a Bachelor's degree in Science/Math Education, she married John Davis (JD) Lee and raised their family in Madisonville. After her divorce, Sarah graduated from UT with a Master's degree in Hospital Laboratory Sciences and began her decades-long career as a medical technologist at Tennessee Valley Authority (TVA). Sarah married her friend and TVA colleague Perry Thomas Ferguson of Spring City. Perry passed away in 2010.
Sarah is survived by her brother Craig Philip Snively of Cary, NC; her sons John Davis Lee and David Craig Lee of Knoxville; her daughter Allison Elizabeth Lee of Tucson, Arizona; her grandson Alexander John Lee of Knoxville; and her granddaughters Fiona Isabel van Haren and Sarah Nadine van Haren of Tucson.
Sarah's family and friends will miss her very much. Sarah always loved reading books and taking care of animals. The family requests that folks consider making a donation in Sarah's honor to the Animal Shelter Alliance of Rhea county at asaofrhea@gmail.com.
There will be no visitation or services.
Vaughn Funeral Home, Spring City, Tennessee is in charge of arrangements. Please visit our website at www.vaughn-funeral-home.com to share memories and condolences with the family of Sarah Snively Ferguson.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Jun. 15 to Jun. 16, 2020.